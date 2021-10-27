“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Cool and windy

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 64.

Much like Tuesday, today will also be windy, with gusts around 15 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wed - Oct 27, 2021 @630 AM EDT: The nor-easter will wobble southeast of Cape Cod today. High pressure will bring clearing skies, mild temps and lighter wind this afternoon and Thu. Our Friday - Sunday rain maker is taking shape over the Southern Plains this morning. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/mdWuNHYuOy — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 27, 2021

Some wind gusts could get up to 29 mph, NWS said.

No rain is in the forecast today.

Click here to see the full seven-day forecast.

Voters will decide who will manage Manheim Township's future growth and development

Manheim Township is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the county, climbing by 15% in the past 10 years.

By 2036 (at the latest) the township will be fully built out, according to a 2010 comprehensive plan.

See what this means leading up to this year's election and how different candidates are approaching the topic or what's next for the "Best Farm Land in the World."

Click here to read the full story.

Former Ephrata lawyer seeks prison release pending trial

A disbarred Ephrata lawyer who was charged in January for threatening to murder U.S. Democratic senators wants out of prison while he awaits his trial, according to his attorneys.

Kenelm Shirk, 72, was charged after police stopped him at a gas station near Shippensburg as he was on his way to Washington, police said. He had an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester and briefcase.

Shirk's lawyers are saying that he had no intention of killing anyone and are asking for his release now after a variety of factors prompted him to seek release.

Click here to read the full story.

Elizabethtown, Hempfield meet in championship volleyball tonight

Elizabethtown (17-0) will face Hempfield (15-0) tonight at Conestoga Valley for the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game.

Both teams swept their way into the championship game on Monday.

Hempfield recently beat Ephrata and Elizabethtown recently beat Manheim Township.

Click here to read the full story.

What to know before going to Strasburg Rail Road's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

An outdoor Halloween theatrical performance on a train: that was the goal of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at Strasburg Rail Road.

The train takes the audience through different outdoor scene, including stops that overlook horseback sword fights and graveyard standoffs.

Click here to read what it's like to visit the rail road's production, including photos and video from the event.

100 years ago: Hunting season is on

This photo was seen pictured on the front page of the second section of the Lancaster Intelligencer's October 27, 1921 edition of the newspaper.

Duck hunting season this year was from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16 and opens back up on Nov. 23 through Jan. 22.

Lightening strike causes fire at historic York County farmhouse

A historic farmhouse owned by the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education was destroyed by fire after a lightening strike started the blaze, according to Hellam Fire Company Chief Eric Strittmatter.

The first started at the nonprofit's house along Route 30 around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Strittmatter said.

Damage was estimated around $400,000.

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what other people are reading on LancasterOnline Wednesday morning:

- Federal judge lets $12M fraud suit against LGH go forward

- Lancaster Township man repeatedly raped, assaulted children for 7 years: police

- Trader Joe's confirms that its stores are not coming to Lancaster County within the next 2 years