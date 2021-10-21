“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Last day in the 70s?

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 76.

There's a 30% chance of rain tonight, mostly before 1 a.m., with a low near 52.

It could Lancaster County's final day in the 70s for this month, according to ABC27 News meteorologist Brett Thackara.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-to-low-60s beginning Friday.

COOLER DAYS AHEAD:Today is likely our last 70° day for a while as long-range guidance suggests a stretch of 50s/60s for highs through the end of October. A large part of next week also looks wet. My advice: get outside today & live it up! Carpe Diem! #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/x65mB37QlN — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) October 21, 2021

Woman hit by student transport van Wednesday

Ephrata police said a 69-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a student transport van on Wednesday afternoon.

The van didn't have any students onboard, police said.

Police are asking witnesses to call an investigating officer.

Lawyer: Protester was singled out, arrested for who she is

A lawyer for Jessica Lopez, a prominent Lancaster protest figure last summer, claims that she singled out for arrests and prosecution last year.

"The purpose of her arrest was to punish her for being an activist and to send a message to other protesters," her attorney Christopher Patterson wrote in a motion filed Wednesday in Lancaster County Court.

Lopez, 33, was arrested with others on Aug. 5, 2020,on East Chestnut Street near the Lancaster city police station. Two other protesters were also charged that day.

Football game nixed due to COVID concerns

Lebanon will forfeit Friday's Section 3 game at Donegal because of coronavirus concerns and the game will not be made up.

The forfeit puts Lebanon at 0-9 overall and 0-4 in league play.

This is the second game that Donegal (6-2 overall, 2-1 L-L League) has had forfeited to them.

Columbia's Halloween house tour

The Brubaker couple have a special room where Halloween never goes away.

It's filled with spooky collectibles dating back 70 years.

But they're not the only home in Columbia opening up their house to tours on Oct. 31.

Flying for football

Have tickets for a Saturday home game at Beaver Stadium and don't feel like driving?

Beginning on Oct. 23, Penn State fans can cut the trip to University Park down by more than half.

Southern Airways Express will be flying from Lancaster Airport to Penn State football games for $89 each way. The trip is estimated to be about 45 minutes according to its website.

