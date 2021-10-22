“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, October 22, 2021.

Cool days ahead

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64 and a low of 47.

Temperatures will be in the high-50s and low-60s for the next several days.

4 AM EDT Friday October 22nd 2021: Much cooler today and the next few days. Noted on map below, forecast high temperatures for today. Some spots upwards of 10 to 15 decreases cooler today than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0USNcYTtwA — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 22, 2021

No rain is expected this weekend until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Click here to see the full seven-day forecast.

New information expected today

An update on the Park City Center shooting from Oct. 17 is expected today.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. today.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be a the press conference and it can be viewed live on our Facebook page and online.

Click here to watch the press conference.

Hot Topic employee helped 13-year-old to safety after shooting

Phoebe Koppenheffer, 18, was working at Hot Topic on Sunday when the shooting happened at Park City Center.

She didn't hear the gunshots at first, and when she heard people screaming and running, her initial thoughts were that it might be a prank.

Then she realized it wasn't.

Her instincts kicked in and she helped usher people through a back door of Hot Topic and to an exit. Her coworkers called her a hero.

Click here to read the full story.

Warwick, Penn Manor win L-L League soccer title

An overtime goal by Warwick's Gage Meckley gave the Warriors the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer title in a win over Hempfield, 2-1, on Thursday night.

It's the first time time in 10 years that the Warriors hoisted the league trophy.

Click here to read the full story.

Much like Warwick, the Penn Manor girls soccer team hadn't won a league title since 2011. That changed Thursday.

The Comets edged out Manheim Township, 2-1, winning with 1:47 left to play.

Lily Sugra, a senior, booted in the game-winning kick.

Click here to read the full story.

Queen Street Bistro opens in downtown Lancaster

The former Federal Taphouse is now occupied by a new restaurant.

Queen Street Bistro is now open at 201 N. Queen Street.

Tony Lyristis, who owns the restaraunt with his wife, Rebecca Lyristis, and his brother, Denis, said he hopes it will become a "neighborhood bar."

Click here to read the full story.

Free, cheap things to do this weekend in Lancaster County

From Pride to pets, there's a lot going on in Lancaster County this weekend.

A pet parade is happening on Saturday in Buchanan Park, featuring adoptable dogs; a lecture about grave robbing and anatomy in 19th-century Britain will be held Saturday; and Lancaster Pride Festival is kicking off Sunday.

Click here for more information on the events and to see what else is happening in Lancaster this weekend.

Here's what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Lancaster Country Day School chooses new head of school

- Happy Anniversary to Lancaster Catholic, plus notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 22

- Columbia man charged after woman dies following cocaine use in July: police