Phoebe Koppenheffer, 18, poses outside Park City Center in Lancaster on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Hot Topic employee whisked a 13-year-old girl to safety and helped others in the aftermath of a shooting in the mall four days earlier in which four people were shot, including the gunman.
Cool days ahead
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64 and a low of 47.
Temperatures will be in the high-50s and low-60s for the next several days.
4 AM EDT Friday October 22nd 2021: Much cooler today and the next few days. Noted on map below, forecast high temperatures for today. Some spots upwards of 10 to 15 decreases cooler today than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0USNcYTtwA
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
Gage Meckley (29) of Warwick celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Hempfield to win the L-L League boys soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
Warwick's captains Gage Meckley (29), Drew Schwartz (21) and Jake Smith (13) are presented the championship trophy during the L-L League boys soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
Tyler Mitchell (7) celebrates with his teammates after his goal tied the match against Hempfield during the L-L League boys soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
2021 Hempfield vs. Warwick Boys Soccer Championship
Drew Schwartz (21) celebrates with Tyler Mitchell (7) after Mitchell scored on his corner kick to tie the game late against Hempfield during the L-L League boys soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Zophia Beers (13) of Manheim Township kicks the ball up the pitch against Addy Eby (17) of Penn Manor during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Carly Keene (20) of Penn Manor celebrates after her goal gives the Comets a 1-0 lead over Manheim Township during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Lily Sugra (35) of Penn Manor shoots and scores the winning goal with only minutes left to defeat Manheim Township during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Lily Sugra (35) of Penn Manor celebrates after scoring the winning goal with only minutes left to defeat Manheim Township during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Ali Mulholland (left) of Manheim Township and Ella Kratz (9) of Penn Manor battle for the ball during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Megan Burkholder (26), Maddy Kahler (11), and Allison Burkholder (40) are presented the championship trophy after defeating Manheim Township at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Penn Manor goal keeper Allison Burkholder (40) and Izzy Kligge (7) celebrate after time runs out to win the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Ava Byrne (16) and Chloe Groff (15) of Manheim Township celebrate after Byrne's goal tied the game against Penn Manor during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
2021 Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor Girls Soccer Championship
Jada Turner (39) of Manheim Township kicks the ball towards the goal against Carolyn Hinkle (8) of Penn Manor during the L-L League girls soccer championship at Warwick High School in Lititz on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Free, cheap things to do this weekend in Lancaster County
From Pride to pets, there's a lot going on in Lancaster County this weekend.
A pet parade is happening on Saturday in Buchanan Park, featuring adoptable dogs; a lecture about grave robbing and anatomy in 19th-century Britain will be held Saturday; and Lancaster Pride Festival is kicking off Sunday.