The weather today and this week

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 60.

Wind gusts could reach upward of 25 mph today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Monday is slated to be the coolest day this week, as temps begin to climb back into the 70s later in the week.

Click here to read more about this week's weather.

6 people injured in Sunday shooting at Park City Center

Four people were shot Sunday afternoon in the JC Penney's wing of Park City Center, according to Lancaster city police.

Three males and one female were treated for gunshots, police said. Two other females were injured while trying to flee the area.

Police said that all injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting happened during an "altercation between several males," shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said.

Two people are in custody.

Click here to read more about the shooting.

State orders farmers to demolish bridge in Warwick Twp.

The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered a Warwick Township farmer to demolish a concrete crossing over Cocalico Creek.

One canoeist died and two other people nearly drowned at the crossing in the past three decades.

The order from the state comes three months after an LNP | LancasterOnline story detailed the safety concerns and near-death mishaps created by the structure, Outdoor columnist Ad Crable writes.

Click here to read the full story.

Playoffs ahead for L-L League girls volleyball

This is the final week of the regular season for girls volleyball.

Hempfield secured its fifth-straight Section One title last week and will take their 11-0 record to Conestoga Valley tonight for the last regular season game.

It's a big game for CV, who needs a win to stay on pace with Manheim Township before the two teams meet on Wednesday.

Click here to read more about the playoffs and what's on the line for other teams in the area.

When will we see the best fall foliage colors?

It's beginning to feel a lot like fall and in the next couple weeks, it's going to look like it.

Fall foliage colors are expected to peak for Lancaster County in the next two to three weeks, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Some areas around the state, mainly in northern Pennsylvania, have already started to peak.

Click here to read the full story.

New skatepark opens in Reamstown

