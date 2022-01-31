Manheim Central's Trey Grube (0) drives to the hoop against Lampeter-Strasburg's Isaiah Parido (12) during first half action of of an L-L League section three boys basketball game at Doe Run Elementary School Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022.
Hempfield's Caleb Mussmon, gets his hand raised in victory after defeating Donegal's Nicolai Brotzman, in their 285 pound during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Caleb Mussmon, takes on Donegal's Nicolai Brotzman, in their 285 pound during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
McCaskey's Jose Garcia, gets a big hug from his head coach Isaias Rodriguez, after beating Cocalico's Jacob Humphrey, in their 215 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
McCaskey's Jose Garcia, takes control of Cocalico's Jacob Humphrey, in their 215 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
McCaskey's Jose Garcia, gets back points on Cocalico's Jacob Humphrey, in their 215 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
McCaskey's Jose Garcia, picks up Cocalico's Jacob Humphrey, in their 215 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Ephrata's James Ellis, has his hand raised in victory after pinning Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair, in their 189, pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Ephrata's James Ellis, pins Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair, in their 189, pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kevin Olavarria, takes down Manheim Central's Brett Barbush, in their 172 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kevin Olavarria, takes down Manheim Central's Brett Barbush, in their 172 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kevin Olavarria, takes down Manheim Central's Brett Barbush, in their 172 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Warwick's David Woolley, has his hand raised in victory after defeating Hempfield's Grant Hoover, in their 160 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Warwick's David Woolley, takes down Hempfield's Grant Hoover, in their 160 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Warwick's David Woolley, escapes from Hempfield's Grant Hoover, in their 160 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez, takes down Octorara's Michael Trainor, in their 152 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez, takes down Octorara's Michael Trainor, in their 152 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Reagan LeFevre, takes control of Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer, in their 145 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Reagan LeFevre, puts the clamps on Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer, in their 145 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Aliazer Alicea, takes down Garden Spot's Garret Gehr, in their 138 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Aliazer Alicea, ties up with Garden Spot's Garrett Gehr, in their 138 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Aliazer Alicea, ties up with Garden Spot's Garrett Gehr, in their 138 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Solanco's Jared Fulton, pins Manheim Central's Uriah Warner, in their 132 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Solanco's Jared Fulton, pins Manheim Central's Uriah Warner, in their 132 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Solanco's Jared Fulton, cranks the arm of Manheim Central's Uriah Warner, in their 132 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Solanco's Jared Fulton, takes down Manheim Central's Uriah Warner, in their 132 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Josh Hillard, takes down Hempfield's Seamus Mack, in their 126 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Josh Hillard, takes down Hempfield's Seamus Mack, in their 126 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Josh Hillard, takes on Hempfield's Seamus Mack, in their 126 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Eric Howe, takes down Solanco's Weston Bare, in their 120 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Eric Howe, takes down Solanco's Weston Bare, in their 120 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kaedyn Williams, gets his hand raised in victory after beating Warwick's Nicco Tocci, in their 113 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kaedyn Williams, takes control of Warwick's Nicco Tocci, in their 113 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kaedyn Williams, puts the clamps on Warwick's Nicco Tocci, in their 113 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Aaron Seidel, takes control of Warwick's Marco Tocci, in their 106 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Aaron Seidel, takes down Warwick's Marco Tocci, in their 106 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Annville-Cleona's Anna Kreider, gets her hand raised in victory after pinning Manheim Twp.'s Bella Bacio, in their showcase match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Annville-Cleona's Anna Kreider, gets ready to pin Manheim Twp.'s Bella Bacio, in their showcase match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Annville-Cleona's Anna Kreider, celebrates after pinning Manheim Twp.'s Bella Bacio, in their showcase match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Annville-Cleona's Anna Kreider, takes a shot on Manheim Twp.'s Bella Bacio, in their showcase match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Ephrata's James Ellis, takes on Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair, in their 189, pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Reagan LeFevre, takes down Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer, in their 145 pound match during the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
In boys basketball, one notable game from the weekend was Columbia's matchup against Executive Education. It was the Crimson Tide's first loss of the season and very well could be a preview of what's to come in March.