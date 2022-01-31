“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cold start to the week, warmer weather ahead

It's going to be a chilly start to the week, but temperatures are forecast to rise nearly 15 degrees this week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high around 34.

Temps will rise throughout the week, peaking on Thursday, with a high near 50, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tabular Temperature Trends 📈📉A welcomed, but short-lived, post-January thaw in CPA through Thursday before colder air returns this weekend. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/kDOpXizY67 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 31, 2022

But, the warmer weather will be short-lived, NWS says.

Click here to read more about what the weather will be like this week.

From Willow Street to Hollywood: County native turned stuntman

When Steve Rizzo graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School, he knew he wanted to be a stuntman.

Now, 54, Rizzo has jumped, drove, flipped and fought through dozens of Hollywood scenes.

From "Hawaii Five-0" to "Judas and the Black Messiah," Rizzo has been called on for stunts in a wide variety of roles. And he loves it.

"I’m not the sit-behind-a-desk-pushing-pencils type of person," he said. "Being in those situations gets my juices flowing. And it also covers me creatively."

Click here to read the full story (and see some of his stunts).

County sets aside $13M for capital projects

Lancaster County is creating a list of improvement projects it hopes to complete using an amped up budget of $13 million. The money is mostly offset in this year's budget by federal stimulus funds.

Lancaster County Logo 5.jpg A Lancaster County sign is pictured along Queen Street of the Lancaster County Government complex on Wednesday, Jan., 5, 2022.

It's a first for the county, which plans to create a preliminary list of projects, ranked from most urgent to least.

Those projects include replacing the boilers in the Lancaster County Prison (ranked urgent) and replacing radio towers for the 9-1-1 system (ranked least urgent).

County commissioners approved the Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday.

Click here to read the full story.

Sports roundup

Take a look at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wresting Championships in the photo collection below.

Leading up to the final week of regular-season action in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, there's a lot of news to cover.

In girls basketball, section ties lead the headlines.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart breaks down what's at stake on the court this week, including the top scorers heading into the final week of the regular season.

Click here for the full story.

In boys basketball, one notable game from the weekend was Columbia's matchup against Executive Education. It was the Crimson Tide's first loss of the season and very well could be a preview of what's to come in March.

Click here for the full story.

Speaking of playoffs, sports writer John Walk takes a look at the District 3 details.

As of today, 12 L-L League teams are in the playoff window.

Click here for a breakdown of seeding and details.

The return of Poppy, Lancaster's prognosticator

Garden activities (a lot of them)

Have you been wanting to make a macrame planter? Or maybe learn maple sugaring?

Or maybe you're looking for another plant-themed project to try this year.

Those activities and more (approximately 57 more) can be done with a little help of workshops in February.

Click here for the full list and all the details.

