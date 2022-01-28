“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Light snow expected for Lancaster County today, tomorrow

Lancaster County is forecast to get snow today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will be a high near 34, according to NWS.

Light snow will continue to overspread central PA this morning, with periods of light snow continuing through the day. The light snow will taper off from north to south this evening, although it may continue over the southeast into Saturday AM. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/0PnU5VnV7h — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 28, 2022

Amounts of accumulation vary, but an average estimate around 1 inch today seems most likely today.

"Anywhere between one half of an inch in the deeper valleys upward to around 1 inch on the ridge tops" is expected, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued for Lebanon, York and Lancaster counties.

Snow is expected to begin after 10 a.m.

Attorneys want judge to reject city's efforts to keep evidence confidential in wrongful death case

Attorney's for a woman suing Lancaster city over the 2020 police shooting death of her son, Ricardo Muñoz, want a judge to reject the defense's efforts to keep certain evidence confidential or excluded from pretrial proceedings.

The evidence, as LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reports, includes "all documents contained within any and all personnel file" of present and past employees.

An attorney for Miguelina Peña, the mother of Muñoz, says that evidence confidentiality goes beyond just this case, saying that it is problematic because it can curb others from getting information that shows a pattern and practice of abuse.

Southern Market opens to public, serving food, drinks and sense of community

The historic Southern Market opened to the public for the first time in nearly four decades on Thursday afternoon.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Chad Umble was there to get a feel for the city's newest-oldest Market.

"I think it's fantastic," Susie Sload, 64, said. "This seems like a community hub."

The food hall features room for 250 people to sit, along with a central bar in the middle of the building, which was constructed 134 years ago.

Late migration expected for snow geese at Middle Creek

Photographers and nature lovers alike flock to Middle Creek every winter for the annual migration of snow geese.

This year, however, because of the cold weather and the lake being "very much frozen," the bird's migration may be a little later, according to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area manager Lauren Ferreri.

Much like last year, Ferreri says, she expects the bird's to hit peak migration in the first week of March.

Here's a video from last year's migration (you'll want your sound on for this).

Ephrata swims to first-place in Section 2

The Ephrata swim team outswam Elizabethtown Thursday night for the Section 2 crown.

Both the boys and the girls won by the same score, 95-75, earning first-place.

“All week long, that’s all I’ve been thinking about,” Ephrata's Chad Jones said after the meet. “Monday night in the living room I told my mom, ‘E-town Thursday, E-town Thursday.’ It’s all I’ve been thinking about and it paid off.”

5 things to do in, around Lancaster County this weekend

Music, arts and food: it's what's in store for the weekend.

From the Mount Joy Festival For the Arts to a Celtic concert in Millersville, we've got you covered for what's happening this weekend.

And if you missed the grand opening of the Southern Market, don't worry, it's still open this weekend, too.

Today's obituaries

