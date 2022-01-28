A screen capture from a Lancaster city police officer's body camera shows Ricardo Muñoz coming at the officer with a knife on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The officer fatally shot him. While a portion of the body camera's footage was released the night of the shooting, more footage has since been obtained.
“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, January 28, 2022.
Light snow expected for Lancaster County today, tomorrow
Lancaster County is forecast to get snow today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Today will be a high near 34, according to NWS.
Light snow will continue to overspread central PA this morning, with periods of light snow continuing through the day. The light snow will taper off from north to south this evening, although it may continue over the southeast into Saturday AM. #ctpwxpic.twitter.com/0PnU5VnV7h
Attorneys want judge to reject city's efforts to keep evidence confidential in wrongful death case
Attorney's for a woman suing Lancaster city over the 2020 police shooting death of her son, Ricardo Muñoz, want a judge to reject the defense's efforts to keep certain evidence confidential or excluded from pretrial proceedings.
The evidence, as LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reports, includes "all documents contained within any and all personnel file" of present and past employees.
An attorney for Miguelina Peña, the mother of Muñoz, says that evidence confidentiality goes beyond just this case, saying that it is problematic because it can curb others from getting information that shows a pattern and practice of abuse.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis and contains a live mural which hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. The second floor houses a dozen or more offices that can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis as well as a conference room that seats a dozen people complete with video conferencing equipment.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A large room on the second floor along with two other suits could house a small business. Pictured is some of the structure that holds the building together that was built in 1888.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly time frame and contains several conference rooms for meetings and small gatherings.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A gathering place wouldn't be complete without a coffee shop which is located on the first floor where the food vendors are located as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the first floor which houses a live mural that hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The bathrooms are in the same footprint as before, but where completely gutted and redone with subway tile and a modern look.
Late migration expected for snow geese at Middle Creek
Photographers and nature lovers alike flock to Middle Creek every winter for the annual migration of snow geese.
This year, however, because of the cold weather and the lake being "very much frozen," the bird's migration may be a little later, according to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area manager Lauren Ferreri.
Much like last year, Ferreri says, she expects the bird's to hit peak migration in the first week of March.
Here's a video from last year's migration (you'll want your sound on for this).
Ephrata head coach Mickey Molchany, huddles up with his team before they take on Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown head coach Chad Houck, on the pool deck yelling encouragement to his swimmers in the water against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Wyatt Rachael, swims the 100 yard breaststroke against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, swims the 100 yard breaststroke against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Everett Rachael, comes off the blocks to swim the 100 yard backstroke against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Carter Ketchum, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Stephanie Hall, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Megan Martin, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Colby Simes, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Genna McDonald, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata head coach Mickey Molchany, and members of the boys team cheer on their swimmers in the water against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Elizabethtown's Connor Alspaugh, swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Ephrata during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Thatcher Eby, swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's girls 200 yard freestyle relay team cheers on the last swimmer against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Joey Myer, swims the 100 yard breaststroke against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Colby Simes, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Ethan Lloyd, swims the 200 yard freestyle against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Bria Burkholder, comes off the blocks to swim the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, comes off the blocks to swim the 200 yard IM against Elizabethtown during an L-L League Section Two swimming dual meet at Alumni Pool on the campus of Elizabethtown College Thursday Jan. 27, 2022.
Both the boys and the girls won by the same score, 95-75, earning first-place.
“All week long, that’s all I’ve been thinking about,” Ephrata's Chad Jones said after the meet. “Monday night in the living room I told my mom, ‘E-town Thursday, E-town Thursday.’ It’s all I’ve been thinking about and it paid off.”