“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Snow in the forecast for Lancaster County, predictions vary
Lancaster County will likely get more snow beginning tomorrow. The question, however, is how much?
Millersville University's Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said the storm will mostly likely be a "nuisance or minor event," with most of Lancaster County receiving 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.
The National Weather Service in State College is calling for less than a half-inch throughout Lancaster County. And AccuWeather is predicting amounts in the other direction -- saying the storm could bring up to 4 inches in some parts of Lancaster between Friday and Saturday.
It is cold out there this morning. Temperatures will moderate after the sun comes up, but it will still be a chilly afternoon. Here are expected wind chills at 7am, and expected afternoon highs. #ctpwxpic.twitter.com/8xDNkjNToe
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis and contains a live mural which hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. The second floor houses a dozen or more offices that can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis as well as a conference room that seats a dozen people complete with video conferencing equipment.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A large room on the second floor along with two other suits could house a small business. Pictured is some of the structure that holds the building together that was built in 1888.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly time frame and contains several conference rooms for meetings and small gatherings.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A gathering place wouldn't be complete without a coffee shop which is located on the first floor where the food vendors are located as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the first floor which houses a live mural that hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The bathrooms are in the same footprint as before, but where completely gutted and redone with subway tile and a modern look.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Hempfield's Kira Mattes (4) goes for the steal on Penn Manor's Emily Riggs (10) during second half action of an L-L League section one girls basketball game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Penn Manor's Sydney Shepos (23) grabs a rebound in front of Hempfield's McKenzie Hess (21) during second half action of an L-L League section one girls basketball game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Hempfield's Orianna Edmond (30) is blocked by Penn Manor's Emily Riggs (10) during second half action of an L-L League section one girls basketball game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Hempfield's Kira Mattes (4) tries to pass the ball to a teammate around Penn Manor's Sydney Shepos (23) during first half action of an L-L League section one girls basketball game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Penn Manor's Riley Peart (14) and Hempfield's Ava Baer (14) battle for aloose ball during second half action of an L-L League section one girls basketball game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Penn Manor's Lily Sugra (35) picks up a loose ball against Hempfield during first-half action of an L-L League Section 1 girls basketball game at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Penn Manor vs. Hempfield - L-L League girls basketball
Penn Manor's Sydney Shepos (23) drives to the hoop as Hempfield's Kira Mattes (4) defends during first-half action of an L-L League Section 1 girls basketball game at Hempfield High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
50 years of women in the Pennsylvania State Police
On this day in 1972, 15 women entered into the Pennsylvania State Police academy.
It was the first time in the organization's 67-year history that women were allowed to train to be a state trooper.
One of the inaugural women was Lancaster Countian Ann L. Metcalf, of Willow Street.
In the Lancaster New Era's story, it was reported that the only segregation would be in dormitories and the only change in training exercises would be that women were excluded from wrestling and boxing. Instead, they learned judo and karate.