Snow in the forecast for Lancaster County, predictions vary

Lancaster County will likely get more snow beginning tomorrow. The question, however, is how much?

Millersville University's Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said the storm will mostly likely be a "nuisance or minor event," with most of Lancaster County receiving 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for less than a half-inch throughout Lancaster County. And AccuWeather is predicting amounts in the other direction -- saying the storm could bring up to 4 inches in some parts of Lancaster between Friday and Saturday.

It is cold out there this morning. Temperatures will moderate after the sun comes up, but it will still be a chilly afternoon. Here are expected wind chills at 7am, and expected afternoon highs. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/8xDNkjNToe — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 27, 2022

As far as today's weather, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 31.

Southern Market to open today for first time in nearly four decades

For the first time in 36 years, Southern Market will open its doors to the public, today at 4 p.m.

Inside, seven vendors will make their market debut in the 7,600-square foot food hall. There's seating for 250 people in the space.

The opening is a big step for the historic building, which technically predates Lancaster's Central Market, the country's oldest continually operating farmer's market.

Gas prices could hit $4 before summer, marking record-high for Lancaster County

Lancaster County has never seen gas at more than $3.99 per gallon, but that could change this summer.

“I think it's conceivable that at some time in May prices could hit $4, if there is a window of time, that would be it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

But, De Hann added that if prices did hit the $4-mark, it would be temporary.

LNP | LancasterOnline Business Trends reporter Lisa Scheid spoke with experts on the matter and took a look back at the average annual gas prices since 1994.

Sports Roundup

Wrestling: The Hempfield Black Knights haven't lost a Lancaster-Lebanon League match since December 2018.

Wednesday night, the team pinned down its third-straight Section One title, beating Manheim Township 48-20.

The Knights secured five pins on the Blue Steaks for Hempfield's 25th-straight league win.

Girls basketball: What's the trend this basketball season? Well, for the Lancaster-Lebanon League, it seems to be sharing the Section titles.

Penn Manor beat Hempfield Wednesday night, 44-28, to force a tie for the Section 1 title -- the third tie for the crown this season.

Ephrata beat Lebanon on Tuesday to force a first-place tie in Section 2 and Lampeter-Strasburg used a buzzer-beater to stun Manheim Central, earning a tie for the title, too.

A look back at 98 years when Southern Market was actually a market

In the summer of 1888, "a magnificent building" was completed at the corner of Vine and Queen streets.

The construction of Southern Market was swift: The announcement of the market was in January 1888 and eight months later, buildings were razed and bricks were laid, as the project reached completion.

The cost of the building was reported to be $75,000 - equivalent to about $2.2 million today.

The market's grand opening was on September 22, 1888. Crowds of residents had the possibility to shop at 123 market stalls.

50 years of women in the Pennsylvania State Police

On this day in 1972, 15 women entered into the Pennsylvania State Police academy.

It was the first time in the organization's 67-year history that women were allowed to train to be a state trooper.

One of the inaugural women was Lancaster Countian Ann L. Metcalf, of Willow Street.

In the Lancaster New Era's story, it was reported that the only segregation would be in dormitories and the only change in training exercises would be that women were excluded from wrestling and boxing. Instead, they learned judo and karate.

Today's obituaries

