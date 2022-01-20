“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Winter weather continues

Lancaster County is under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m., according to the advisory issued by the National Weather Service in State College.

Roads could be slippery this morning, NWS warns.

⚠️Winter Weather Advisory until 11AM for most of the lower Susquehanna Valley. Watch out for slippery/hazardous travel conditions impacting the AM commute. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/mn2GEG6ccJ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 20, 2022

More snow is expected today. Lancaster County is forecast to get new snow accumulation between 1 to 2 inches, NWS said.

Today will be windy with a high near 32. Some gusts of wind could reach 22 mph, NWS said.

Pushing up the price of parking possible for downtown

An effort to raise rates for on-street parking in downtown Lancaster is moving forward.

The executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority continued a push for raising on-street parking rates during a presentation to downtown business owners on Wednesday. The proposed new rate would increase from $1 an hour to $2.50.

People would be incentivized to use public parking garages, which cost $2 an hour for the first couple of hours, which could clear up street spaces for downtown businesses, executive director Larry Cohen said.

West Cocalico Township woman found dead in North Carolina hotel

A 20-year old woman from West Cocalico Township was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room on Monday and authorities say the man who killed her is from York County.

Suzanne Kauffman was found inside the hotel room in Mocksville, North Carolina, north of Charlotte, according to a press release from the Davie County Sheriff's Office.

She was found inside a room that was rented by Quincy Cheeks Hannah, a 26-year-old man from Windsor Township, York County, according to the Sheriff's office.

Sports roundup

Columbia High School hasn't lost a basketball game. Both the boys and girls team remain undefeated so far this season.

Most recently, Columbia girls earned its 14th straight win, 69-11, over Octorara on Wednesday night.

Elizabethtown wrestled past Donegal, 35-27, Wednesday night.

The match gave the Bears the Section Two lead in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Get the latest news for L-L League basketball with LNP | LancasterOnline's Basketball Roundtable.

Local coop creator pitches business on 'Shark Tank'

A Penn Township man will pitch his business idea to celebrity investors next week on the ABC show "Shark Tank."

Chet Beiler, 58, is the owner of the company OverEZ Chicken Coop, which makes read-to-assemble backyard coop kits.

The episode will air at 8 pm.. on Jan. 28.

Fan of orchids?

Take a virtual tour inside Lancaster's orchid-filled greenhouses.

Little Brook Orchids The orchids come from all over the world, including this vanda from Southeast Asia. While there have been supply chain issues in many industri…

Inside Little Brook Orchids, plants line the showroom: from orchids that inspired Charles Darwin to an orchid that will grow vanilla pods.

