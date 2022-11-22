Manheim Central School District teachers will see annual salary increases over the life of a new four-year contract.

The contract starts with a 4.25% increase in the first year – when the contract goes into effect July 1, 2023 – 3.75% the second year, 3.6% increase the third year and a 3.45% increase in the final year before the contract ends June 30, 2027. First-year teachers with bachelor’s degrees will earn $68,745 in the 2026-27 school year, up from the $62,658 they’ll be paid in the 2022-23 school year.

Manheim Central’s teachers union, the Manheim Central Education Association, has 230 members.

The school board unanimously approved the contract at its Nov. 14 meeting. Early-bird contract negotiations began in late August with Superintendent Ryan Axe and union President Kelli Hammond appointing three representatives each for negotiations.

“The relationship the association shares with the board and district continues to be one of mutual respect and trust,” Hammond said in an email Monday. “Teams from both sides of the negotiation table composed a contract about which everyone can feel happy, heard, and valued. We are delighted to have quickly reached an agreement that provides for our members and allows us to focus on teaching and supporting our students and the greater Manheim Central community.”

Axe thanked all representatives at the Nov. 14 meeting for coming to an early agreement and said he hopes the new contract will allow the district to continue to be attractive to teachers so the best educators possible for students are drawn to the district.

“We greatly appreciate our staff at Manheim Central and their team approach to the negotiation process,” Axe said in an email Monday. “Our school board wanted to make sure that our teachers felt supported, and valued. We also want to ensure that we can retain and attract teachers moving forward. We are proud of what our teachers do for our students.”

Salaries will range from $62,658 to $94,352 in 2022-23 and from $68,745 to 100,439 in 2026-27 depending on an employee’s years and level of experience.

And, Axe said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline, a move to a paid time off model which will give staff more flexibility was well received by union members. Under the new contract, employees are eligible for 13 days of paid time off that includes both sick and personal days throughout the school year. All but one of those days can be carried over year to year.

After the first two years of the contract, the annual deductible for employee health care coverage rises from $300 to $350 and from $600 to $700 family coverage in the final two years of the contract.

Manheim Central is the first of at least three Lancaster County school districts with contracts expiring in 2023 to create a new collective bargaining agreement. Columbia Borough and Warwick school districts both have contracts expiring June 30, 2023.

Earlier this year, Manheim Central approved a 3.4% tax increase, the third-highest tax increase of the county’s 16 school districts from 2021-22 to 2022-23 and the maximum the Pennsylvania Department of Education allowed under the Act 1 Index.

That brings the 2,813-student northwestern Lancaster County district from a 15.1 to a 15.61 millage rate. Millage is the rate at which taxes are applied to a home’s assessed value. That means an owner of a property assessed at the district median of $196,800, faces a $101 increase and tax obligation of $3,073.

Correspondent Rochelle Shenk contributed to this report.