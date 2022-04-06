Crews will begin a year-long $2.6 million bridge replacement project on Gristmill Road in Earl Township later this month, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge will close April 25, when work is scheduled to begin, according to PennDOT. The state agency expects the project to be completed by April 2023.

A detour will be in place using Route 322 and Martindale Road during the bridge’s closure.

The primary contractor for the job is New Cumberland-based Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp.

More information about infrastructure in Lancaster County, including completed work and significant projects, can be found at PennDOT’s website for District 8, which includes Lancaster County.