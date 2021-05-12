An Earl Township breeder used a kitchen knife to carve out part of a puppy’s eye without anesthesia or pain medication, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Ray Martin, 48, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

Martin heated up the kitchen knife and proceeded to burn and then cut out an English Bulldog puppy’s cherry eye, an inflamed or prolapsed gland of the third eyelid, without anesthesia or pain medication as his wife held the dog on the kitchen table, according to a news release from the SPCA.

Martin claimed the puppy did not feel pain during the procedure because it did not vocalize, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Martin initially stated the procedure was done due to the inconvenience of taking the dog to a veterinarian, though he later stated it was because he had previously lost a puppy under anesthesia.

SPCA had received a complaint from a veterinarian in July regarding an English Bulldog puppy that had been purchased from Martin and brought in for care for an eye problem, police said. Upon examination, the veterinarian determined that the puppy was missing a portion of the eye’s anatomy.

No surgical or veterinary records for this condition were provided to the dog's purchaser, according to the news release. Martin later admitted to having removed the cherry eye himself.

Martin was arrested Wednesday by SPCA alongside Lancaster County Detectives.

No animals were seized from Martin as the puppy in question has since been placed with a family who continue to provide for the dog’s medical needs, according to the news release.

“This case of animal cruelty is especially horrific,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at SPCA. “The offender in this case took this innocent puppy’s medical care into his own hands, using what was essentially a kitchen knife to simultaneously burn while cutting out an essential part of the puppy’s eye anatomy without considering the pain and suffering endured by this vulnerable animal."

SPCA also noted that as the puppy ages, its eye will likely need ongoing medical treatment for the eye to maintain its basic health.

There is also a likelihood of the dog developing chronic dry eye, which would require lifelong treatment, due to Martin's procedure, according to the affidavit.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

Martin is free on a $10,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on May 24.