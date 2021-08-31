An Earl Township dog breeder has pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty after using a kitchen knife to carve out part of a puppy’s eye without anesthesia or pain medication, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Tuesday.

Ray Martin, 48, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for removing the ocular issue from English Bulldog puppy's eye with heated knife in his kitchen, SPCA said in a news release.

PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team first began looking into Martin after they were contacted by a veterinarian on July 3 about an English Bulldog puppy brought in for care. The dog, purchased from Martin, was missing a portion of its eye's anatomy.

The dog’s purchaser was not provided surgical or veterinary records or an explanation for the animal’s condition.

Martin admitted to investigators to removing a cherry eye, an inflamed or prolapsed gland of the third eyelid, from the puppy by heating a knife and then burning and cutting it out. The act was performed in the kitchen of his residence without anesthesia or pain medication.

Martin claimed the puppy did not feel pain during the procedure because it did not vocalize, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Martin initially stated the procedure was done due to the inconvenience of taking the dog to a veterinarian, though he later stated it was because he had previously lost a puppy under anesthesia.

There is also a likelihood of the dog developing chronic dry eye, which would require lifelong treatment, due to Martin's procedure, according to the affidavit.

"This case of animal cruelty is especially horrific," said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA. "The offender, in this case, took this innocent puppy's medical care into his own hands, without considering the pain and suffering endured by this vulnerable animal.

Martin also surrendered 17 dogs to the Pennsylvania SPCA on June 30 as part of his plea. He will undergo two years of unsupervised probation and will be prohibited from owning, contacting, controlling, possessing, or gaining financial profit from dogs for five years.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.