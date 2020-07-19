An East Earl Township man has been charged after police found hundreds of images and videos depicting child pornography, police said.

Kenneth L. Schmidt, 42, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts.

The East Earl Township Police Department received a tip June 4 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an IP address in East Earl Township was spreading child pornography.

After an investigation, police found that Schmidt was in possession of hundreds of images and more than a 100 videos depicting child pornography. He also used social media to spread the images and videos, police said.

Schmidt was arrested Thursday, July 16, police said. He was unable to post $75,000 monetary bail and remains at Lancaster County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31, online court records said.

