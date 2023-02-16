Eagle Disposal, an East Earl Township-based company providing trash and recycling pickup service to residents of multiple Lancaster County municipalities, has settled with the state Attorney General’s office over customer complaints of missed service dating back to Jan. 1, 2021.

The company agreed to refund customers for any missed service and to pay a $30,000 civil fine to the state and an additional $15,000 to cover the cost of the attorney general investigation.

In 2021, residents in East Earl, East Lampeter, West Earl and East Cocalico townships complained that Eagle Disposal failed to pick up trash and recycling on numerous occasions. At the time, the company said the problem was due to a combination of COVID-related sick calls and the general post-pandemic hiring crunch that affected many different employers nationally.

In announcing the settlement on Thursday, the attorney general’s office said customers seeking refunds must file a complaint by May 16. Complaints can be submitted online at attorneygeneral.gov, or by sending an email to consumers@attorneygeneral.gov.

Customers also can mail a complaint to: Agent Brett Mauser, Office of Attorney General, 15th Floor, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA 17120.