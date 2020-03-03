An Elizabethtown woman will spend nine to 20 years in prison for killing her 4-month-old daughter in 2018.

Candace Parrow, 25, pleaded no contest, guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder and related counts in December for the strangulation death of Camillia in July 2018. Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced her Monday.

Under state law, guilty but mentally ill means Parrow, "as a result of mental disease or defect, lacks substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of (her) conduct or to conform (her) conduct to the requirements of the law."

Wright said Parrow "had a mental health diagnosis, but she was intelligent enough to understand the significance of her actions," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield told Wright that Parrow was "smart enough to lie to the police about what happened," according to the prosecutor's office.

Parrow's defense attorney said "Parrow has intellectual disabilities and suffered from postpartum depression," the prosecutor's office said.

Mansfield didn't challenge the diagnoses but said Parrow cancelled doctor appointments and took other steps to disconnect from treatment and social services, the prosecutor's office said.

Parrow's mother said "all (her daughter) ever wanted to be was a mom," according to the prosecutor's office.

Parrow was also pregnant when she strangled her daughter; that baby, a boy, is in the care of a relative, the prosecutor's office said.

The crime

According to charging documents, a neighbor called 911 and reported screaming and loud thuds coming from Parrow's Orange Street apartment on July 16, 2018. Another neighbor reported that she heard Parrow scream, "not again, they are going to blame me," according to the documents.

That was apparently in reference to the Oct. 14, 2016 death of her 3-month-old son, D'Yante Gillette, in Syracuse, New York. Authorities looked at that case again after Parrow was being investigated in Camillia's death. However, they maintained their findings that his death wasn't a homicide, according to LNP | LancasterOnline.

After neighbors called 911, Parrow called, struggling to tell dispatchers her address and say what happened.

Police found Camilla unresponsive and discolored and she was later pronounced dead at Hershey Medical Center.

According to earlier reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline, investigators found Parrow's apartment filled with dirty dishes, rotted trash, marijuana paraphernalia and half-consumed alcoholic beverages. Camilla's bed was a changing table cushion placed on an air mattress, according to police.

