An Elizabethtown woman has been found responsible killing her 4-month-old child in July 2018.

Candace M. Parrow, 25, pleaded no contest-guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation on Dec. 9 in Camillia Mulero's death, according to court records.

Under state law, guilty but mentally ill means Parrow, "as a result of mental disease or defect, lacks substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of (her) conduct or to conform (her) conduct to the requirements of the law."

No contest means that Parrow acknowledges that she would likely be found guilty if the case went to trial. It's the same as a conviction.

According to charging documents, a neighbor called 911 to report screaming and loud thuds from Parrow’s apartment on July 16, 2018. Another neighbor reported hearing her scream, “Not again, they are going to blame me,” according to the documents.

That was apparently in reference to the Oct. 14, 2016 death of her 3-month-old son, D'Yante Gillette, in Syracuse, New York. Authorities there looked at that case again after Parrow was being investigated in Camillia's death. However, they maintained their findings that his death wasn't a homicide.

A few minutes after the neighbor called 911, Parrow called 911 and struggled to tell the dispatcher her address and say what happened.

Police found Camillia unresponsive and discolored. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Parrow told police she put Camillia down to sleep while she went to do dishes and found her dead 10 minutes later.

Camillia's father, who officials didn't identify, told police Parrow struggled when her daughter cried and had a history of suicidal thoughts.

Investigators found Parrow’s Orange Street apartment filled with dirty dishes, rotted trash, marijuana paraphernalia and half-consumed alcoholic beverages, according to police. Camillia’s bed was a changing table cushion placed on an air mattress.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office declined to comment on Parrow's plea; a message left for Parrow's attorney wasn't returned Thursday.

Judge Jeffery Wright will sentence Parrow after she undergoes a psychological evaluation and presentence investigation.