An Elizabethtown woman has been sentenced to 9 to 22 years in state prison by a Dauphin County judge for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the fatal overdose of a 25-year-old Middletown woman in 2017.

Despite that death – and while cooperating with investigators – Abigail Fanus, 29, continued selling drugs.

"Fanus caused the death of a person and at first tried to do the right thing. Despite facing very serious charges, she continued dealing what she knows is an extremely deadly drug. Her actions were unconscionable," Stephen R. Zawisky, Dauphin County's chief deputy district attorney said Monday, when she was sentenced.

Fanus will serve the Dauphin County sentence before serving a 41/2- to 15-year prison sentence for drug dealing in Lancaster County, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's office. She was sentenced in Lancaster County in March.

Fanus pleaded guilty in October in Dauphin County to drug delivery resulting in death and related charges in the death of Elizabeth Loranzo.

Prosecutors said Fanus sold heroin in March 2017 to Kyle Cox, Loranzo's boyfriend. Cox and Loranzo shared the drugs, and she overdosed and died.

Fanus' cooperation led to the arrest of Teewon Weah, 27, of Millersville. He plead guilty to a drug dealing charge in Dauphin in October and was sentenced to one to two years in prison. A charge of drug delivery resulting in death was dropped. Court records also show he was sentenced to two to five years in prison in Lancaster County court in November 2017 for drug dealing.

