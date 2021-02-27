A Spanish teacher at Elizabethtown Area High School has resigned after he accidentally posted a link to a pornography website while teaching remotely via Zoom last week.

Daniel Newman, whose resignation was approved by the school board on Tuesday, told LNP | LancasterOnline that he was using his personal computer during a virtual instruction day on Feb. 18 and unknowingly pasted the wrong link, which had been saved to his clipboard from the night before, into a worksheet on the alphabet and colors.

At least one student clicked on the link, Newman said, but the internet safeguards on the student’s school-issued laptop prevented the website from opening. It was when the student said during the live Zoom call it wasn’t opening that Newman realized what he had done.

“It was a stupid mistake,” Newman said. “And I noticed it pretty quickly but not quickly enough, obviously.”

Newman, 34, of Derry Township, Dauphin County, was in his first year of teaching at Elizabethtown, but he previously taught for seven years in Indiana and Oregon. He’s never made a mistake of this magnitude before, Newman said.

Newman, his wife and two children are moving out of state next month, so he said he planned to resign March 12. However, he said he and the school district agreed to move the date up because of the incident.

He said he was embarrassed and “truly sorry.” He said he hopes to have another chance to teach and learn from his mistakes after he relocates. He was using his personal laptop that day, he said, because they were preparing for the move.

“This was an honest mistake, and I feel bad for the students, first and foremost,” Newman said. “I really did enjoy my time with them, and it was a very unfortunate way for my time to end. I meant no harm to anybody.”

After the incident, a report was made through ChildLine, the state’s child abuse hotline, according to Derry Township police Chief Garth Warner. Police investigated the report, which Warner said involved an Elizabethtown Area High School employee but declined to provide a name, and “it was found there were no criminal violations.”

Elizabethtown Area High School spokesman Troy Portser declined to discuss the incident per protocols related to personnel matters. However, he said, the school district takes matters involving student safety seriously.

When the school district receives a report, he said, “We investigate it thoroughly and, when necessary, we take action promptly.”