When: Elizabethtown school board meeting, June 23.

Budget: The board passed a $66.3 million final budget for next school year that comes with a property tax increase of 2.75%, bringing the millage rate from 17.09 to 17.56. A resident with a home assessed at $179,250, the median homestead value, would see $84 increase from the year ending.

Vote: Board members voted 6-2 on the budget and tax increase, with dissenting board members Karen Sweigart and Michael Martin expressing opposition because of the financial hardships wrought by the pandemic. Menno Riggleman was absent.

Superintendent salary boost: The board unanimously approved without discussion a nearly 4% wage increase for Superintendent Michele Balliet following a recent annual evaluation, bringing her annual salary to $192,100. At the June 9 meeting, following an executive session to complete the superintendent’s evaluation, board President Terry Seiders said Balliet’s performance this year was “exceptional.”

Sports: Student athletes who play fall sports have been allowed to return to the Elizabethtown playing fields for voluntary off-season workouts. During a videoconference meeting, the board approved the move with health and safety precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Precautions: Before athletes participate in team activities, athletes and parents must sign a waiver. Athletes must complete a pre-workout screening that includes a temperature check and questions screening for possible symptoms, athletic director Bill Templin said. Only girls volleyball will be permitted indoors to use the high school’s Daubert gymnasium.

Masks for coaches: Under the athletic plan effective until July 28, students are not required to wear face coverings during workouts, but coaches will be required to wear them during team activities. These can be paper or cloth masks or plastic face shields. He also said the coaching staff will perform additional cleaning of sports equipment