He’s running for school board on a slate that pledges to bring fiscal conservative values to the Elizabethtown Area School District.

He has also owed more than $87,000, including penalties and interest, for failing to pay federal and state income taxes, public records show.

James Emery, one of four Republicans vying for a seat on the Elizabethtown Area school board Tuesday, was penalized by the Internal Revenue Service and ordered to pay $60,214 in federal income taxes stemming from 2003, 2004 and 2006, according to a federal tax lien filed in the Lancaster County prothonotary’s office in 2010.

Emery also failed to file state income tax returns in 2003 and 2004, when he lived in Maine, resulting in a debt of $27,461, documents from the Maine Superior Court in Kennebec County and the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas show.

The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas document, called a writ of execution, requested that the county sheriff, then Mark Reese, put a levy on “all cash on hand or in the possession of (Emery), accounts receivables, furniture, furnishings, equipment, inventory, tools, vehicles, electronic equipment, any and all other personal property belonging to (Emery).”

In inspecting public records and interviewing government employees in Pennsylvania and Maine, it’s unclear whether Emery has paid off any of his tax debts. Employees with the Lancaster County prothonotary’s office, Maine Revenue Services, the Maine attorney general’s office and the IRS said they could not disclose specific payments toward the debts. An employee with the county prothonotary’s office, however, said both tax cases remain active, meaning Emery has not paid off all of the debt.

It’s possible that Emery may never have to make payments related to the federal tax lien, as county records show the lien, which was assessed in 2006 for the 2003 taxes and 2009 for the 2004 and 2006 taxes, expired in part in 2016 and then completely in 2019, making it unenforceable. There is no refiled lien on record.

Emery’s tax records give a glimpse into the past of a man who’s looking to run a $68.7 million, 3,600-student operation with eight other board members. A school board decides on everything from approving an annual budget and hiring and evaluating a district superintendent to matters involving health and safety, curriculum, athletics and more.

Emery declined to answer specific questions for this story, which he said was an example of LNP | LancasterOnline’s “garbage reporting.”

“I have taken responsibility for unpaid taxes and debts, and am working to ensure these errors do not occur in the future,” he said. “I won’t be bullied by LNP and their liberal buddies, who want to drag my name through the mud because they want to cancel conservatives.”

Emery, 49, of Elizabethtown, is one of the four Republican-endorsed candidates, running alongside wife and husband Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and incumbent Jim Read.

Challenging them are three Democrats: Jagger Gilleland, Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn. There are four open school board seats.

The Republican candidates, especially Emery and the Lindemuths, have rallied against the district’s efforts to promote equity and diversity as well as mask requirements -- going so far as to urge anti-mask parents to pull their kids out of the district and enroll them in a cyber charter school. Such a move would require the district to pay cyber charter school tuition for those students.

Their values, campaign materials show, include social and fiscal conservatism, fighting critical race theory and the 1619 Project, and protecting girls sports and student freedoms. By protecting girls sports, they most likely mean banning transgender girls from playing with the gender with which they identify -- a common, right-wing attack on LGBT youth. The candidates argue, as their new political action committee states, Elizabethtown should return to “the basics” of education -- “reading, writing and arithmetic.”

A familiar face

Even before his school board campaign, Emery was no stranger to the Elizabethtown community.

He has operated various construction businesses over the years in the area. In 2010, Department of State records show, he started Northern Quality Construction. In 2017, Emery and an associate, Christopher Barr, started Emery & Barr Construction, state records show. Two years later, Barr’s name was dropped from the company, which is now Emery Construction, state records show.

Barr declined to comment for this story.

Emery occasionally preaches at LifeGate Church, on Bossler Road, and has regularly offered public comment at Elizabethtown Area school board meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a LifeGate sermon posted online in October 2020, Emery called upon congregants to “purify the mudslide” that is causing the government to mandate masks, schools to move away from teaching the Bible, women to get abortions, pastors to perform gay marriages and more.

Schools, he said, “have been reduced to this social distancing circus,” which is “certainly not the way Jesus intended it to be.”

“The law and the Lord, they’re going in different directions,” he said. “Who are you gonna choose to follow?”

In one of his comments to the school board on Aug. 24, he criticized the district’s push for equity. He suggested kids should fail in order to develop “thick skin” instead of receiving support that other children do not.

“That’s not capitalism. That’s not Americanism. There’s going to be people that are going to fail,” he said. “There are going to be choices that are made. There are going to be consequences for those choices.”

A spokesperson for Elizabethtown Area School District confirmed there is no student by the name of Emery enrolled in any of its schools. Emery has stated on social media that he pulled his son out of the high school and enrolled him in Commonwealth Charter Academy, a cyber charter school not affiliated with the district.

Emery has also been present at several events with Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, an avid denier that Trump lost the 2020 election and a long-rumored candidate for Pennsylvania governor in 2022. Social media images show Emery at multiple events with Mastriano with an earpiece and, during at least one of the events, a firearm holstered on his hip.

Mastriano did not respond to several emails requesting information about Emery’s role at these events.

Emery’s history

Public records shed more light on Emery’s past.

Emery and his wife, Aimee, were ordered in 2015 by a magisterial district court judge to pay $1,950.75 in a landlord dispute. Judging from the case docket, the landlord, Preferred Realty Management, brought the Emerys to court to recover two months-worth of rent, totaling $1,800. A judge granted the landlord’s request, with additional fees added on.

A general manager with American Heritage Property Management, which bought Preferred Realty Management this summer, said the company didn’t have records related to the case because it predated the acquisition. The general manager did, however, concur that it was likely over unpaid rent.

Originally from Maine, Emery moved to Elizabethtown 14 years ago, he said during a September school board meeting. He moved out of Elizabethtown at least once, he said, but decided to come back. A Lancaster County deeds record search came up empty.

In 2016, when a deputy with the county sheriff’s office tried to serve him papers related to the $27,461 he owed from Maine, Emery could not be found at three addresses associated with him, county records show. When the deputy checked the third address - which election filings show is his current address - a new tenant and a neighbor told the deputy that Emery and his wife moved out of state. The deputy noted in his report that he had reason to believe Emery moved to either Maine or California.

One of his former landlords, Amanda Derr, told LNP | LancasterOnline that he lived upstairs from her and her husband in a Conoy Township farmhouse a little over a decade ago. She said Emery always paid the rent on time.

However, when her husband did a flooring job for one of Emery’s construction businesses, Emery could not pay him at first, Derr said. She said Emery told her he had to use the around $1,000 he owed them to relocate after a family member died. Once Emery returned about a year later, he paid up, she said.

“He’s not a bad guy, but you definitely don’t want to make him angry,” Derr said, adding he would use “colorful language” when he got mad. Derr, whose children go to the private Lancaster Mennonite School, said she will vote for Emery, because she’s seen a positive change in him since he began attending church and she thinks he can have a positive influence on the public school system.