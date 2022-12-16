From Adrian Singletary’s perspective, an Elizabethtown police officer was intent on stopping him a week ago because he is Black and was driving a Dodge Charger with attention-grabbing 24-inch wheels.

Singletary, 28, said he’d done nothing to warrant being stopped. He simply pulled out of the parking lot of his apartment the evening of Dec. 8, planning to see his son in a Christmas concert at Mount Calvary Church, about a mile and a half away.

Instead, he missed his son’s performance because the officer stopped him – for what turned out to be mistaken information that the plates on his car were stolen.

Through it all, Singletary said he felt like the police treated him like a criminal.

The situation was also embarrassing because the stop happened where his son goes to school, causing him and his fiance to miss his son’s Christmas concert, according to Singletary, who was recently hired as an assistant basketball coach at Elizabethtown Area School District.

“There's parents that I know (who) are going in and out of the building. And they're looking at me like, ‘Well, this guy is our coach. What does he got going on?’” Singletary said of the embarrassment of being pulled over at his son’s school.

In an interview Wednesday at his apartment, Singletary said he wanted an apology from police. He said he called LNP|LancasterOnline to raise awareness of what he sees as biased policing.

On Thursday, Elizabethown’s police chief, Edward Cunningham, defended the officers who were involved, saying they did nothing wrong. Instead, he said, Singletary and his fiancé, Lindsey Walter, were “both confrontational from the very start.”

The chief said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and get to the bottom of what turned out to be a confusing coincidence.

Cunningham also took the unusual step of posting body camera video from the officer who stopped Singletary. He uploaded it to the department’s Facebook page and Crimewatch so people could judge what happened for themselves, he said.

Cunningham was also upset that instead of contacting him about what happened, Walter posted about it on her Facebook page last Friday, the day after the stop.

“So last night the Elizabethtown Police Department racially profiled my fiancé because of the color of his skin and the look of his vehicle,” Walter’s post began.

Cunningham said it was unlikely that the officer even saw Singletary’s face to know that he is Black when he checked the license plate.

“It’s not as easy as the general public believes to see the race of a driver,” Cunningham said.

Singletary said he was able to see that the officer was white and that the officer should have been able to see that he is Black.

The fancy wheels on Singletary’s car had nothing to do with the stop, either, Cunningham said. The chief contacted Walter by Facebook messenger last Friday night, saying he saw her post, watched the body camera video and wanted to meet as soon as possible.

A confusing coincidence

According to Cunningham, as Singletary was leaving his apartment driveway, which exits on Arch Street, right across the street from the police department, Cpl. Joseph Grego was in his patrol car, trying to fix a problem with the in-car computer system that police use to run license plates.

Grego followed Singletary and entered the Charger’s license plate, which is from Texas, where Singletary used to live and where he bought the car. As he was being followed by Grego, Singletary said he was thinking to himself that was going to be pulled over.

For some reason, Cunningham said, the system, called Mobile Cop, showed the license plate as being a stolen Pennsylvania plate.

Realizing that something wasn’t right, Cunningham said Grego called county dispatch to run the plate, but the dispatcher accidentally ran it as a Pennsylvania plate and not as a Texas plate as Grego said he called it in.

As Singletary drove into the Mount Calvary parking lot, Grego turned on his lights to pull Singletary over.

Grego asked for Singletary’s license and registration.

Singletary said he told Grego that he was from Texas, a state where police cannot check a motorist’s license unless they were committing a crime. (Singletary moved to Pennsylvania in November to live with Walter.)

Singletary said he was uncomfortable and asked Grego to call for a sergeant. (Elizabethtown, which has 15 officers, does not use the rank of sergeant.)

Grego radioed that Singletary was asking for another officer.

Singletary said he told Grego he wanted a sergeant, to which he said Grego told him he was a corporal.

“I said, ‘I understand that but I would like another white shirt to come down and just, you know, make sure this is gonna go the way it should go,’” Singletary said he told Grego. He said Grego told him to get out of the car.

Singletary did and texted Walter, who had taken the couple’s son to the church earlier.

Meanwhile, another officer arrived and soon at least one more.

Walter came out and began asking what was going on. She said the officer told her she was being hostile.

The stop lasted about a half-hour, but to Singletary, it seemed to take much longer.

During much of the time, the video shows Grego and the other officers trying to sort out several problems. Eventually, the officers realized dispatch had run Singletary’s plate as if it were a Pennsylvania plate. By coincidence, Singletary’s Texas plate matched the stolen one in Pennsylvania.

The other issue was when officers ran the Charger’s vehicle identification number, it came back for a truck, not a car. Grego chalked that up to a clerical error made by Texas’ equivalent of PennDOT.

Throughout the stop, Singletary produced insurance and other documents showing the car was his, though the officers eventually determined his Texas registration expired three years ago. Singletary was not cited, but was urged to get a Pennsylvania plate as soon as possible.

‘I feel like I was targeted’

When contacted Thursday evening about Grego’s bodycam video, Singletary said video from every officer present should also be posted. And he said the chief could have contacted him because he filed a request for the incident report, the body camera audio and dispatch audio.

Singletary insisted he was singled out by Grego. Before he pulled out of his apartment parking lot, he said multiple cars passed by, but Grego waited for Singletary to pull out. He said Grego could have run any of the other drivers’ plates if all he wanted to do was test a malfunctioning computer.

It could not be determined if Grego ran more than Singletary’s plate.

To Singletary, the police department’s explanation that the traffic stop was all a mistake due to running a Texas plate as if it were a Pennsylvania one, ignores the fact Black people in America have every right to doubt law enforcement’s motives.

“I feel like I was targeted and this happens every day to African Americans,” Singletary said.