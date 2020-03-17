Concerns over the new coronavirus have caused the Elizabethtown Area school board to delay voting on a measure that could move the district closer to shuttering two of its elementary schools.

School district spokesman Troy Portser told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday that the board meeting in which the vote was supposed to occur, originally scheduled for March 24, has been moved to March 31, and it will not include the elementary school vote.

Only essential actions will be discussed at the rescheduled meeting, Portser said.

The delay, Portser said, is meant to decrease the likelihood of large crowds gathering at the meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 10, about 150 residents showed up to support Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools – two potential casualties in a plan the school board is considering as a way to realign resources and ultimately cut costs.

The school board was originally expected to vote March 24 on whether to continue with an estimated $14 million renovation project at Rheems or continue discussions about a plan to potentially consolidate schools, leaving Bainbridge and East High as the district’s only elementary schools.

It’s unclear now when the board will vote. Portser said it depends on when the coronavirus concerns subside.