When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, May 14.

What happened: Borough Council passed a non-binding resolution in a 4-2 vote asking Gov. Tom Wolf to move Lancaster County from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase of the state's coronavirus pandemic reopening plan. Voting in favor of the resolution were council President J. Marc Hershey, council members Phillip Clark, Thomas Shaud (all three of whom were present in borough chambers for the meeting) as well as J. Neil Ketchum, who participated remotely. Voting against the resolution were Bill Troutman and Jeff McCloud; both participated remotely.

What it means: Hershey was clear to note the resolution passed by council was not an endorsement of Lancaster County commissioners’ declaration to reopen on May 15 in defiance of the governor’s order. Council has no power to tell businesses whether they can open or not, Hershey added. He cautioned that businesses risked losing state licenses or other consequences if they decide to reopen against Wolf’s orders.

Borough offices: Council moved to reopen the municipal offices and police headquarters. Visitors will be required to wear masks, and the number of people in the offices at any given time will be restricted. Many employees continue to work from home by choice.

Parks: The borough opted to keep in place restrictions on parks and recreational facilities in town. Parks remain open to walking, but all recreational equipment and sports facilities will remained closed. Congregating groups are prohibited.

What’s next: With the end of school approaching and the arrival of summer, council said next month it will reconsider restrictions on use of parks at the request of Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services, which plans to hold some of its summer camps.