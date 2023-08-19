Electronic poll books won positive marks from election workers during a trial run in the May municipal primary, but opposition from Lancaster County’s two Republican commissioners means they likely won’t be adopted for county elections anytime soon.

E-poll books, as they’re commonly called, are digital tablets or laptops with software that provide a voter registration database for poll workers to verify and sign in eligible voters when they come to the polling place to vote.

In the May pilot test at seven polling locations, poll workers who used the tablets reported mostly positive feedback to county election officials.

The Watchdog spoke to four poll workers who used the system. They provided largely positive feedback about the tablets, but said it was more of an adjustment for older voters and poll workers.

Various types of e-poll books have been on the market for years, and they’ve grown in popularity across the country. County election officials opted to try KNOWiNK poll pads, the most popular e-poll book in Pennsylvania so far. Among the 19 counties in the state that have adopted the use of e-poll books, nine of them use KNOWiNK, according to data from the Department of State.

The St. Louis company uses Apple iPads to run its software.

Poll workers who used the iPads said the new technology did shorten lines and make checking in voters easier. They also said a few voters in their precincts were suspicious of the technology and questioned its security.

Problems with KNOWiNK’s system did create problems in several states during the 2020 presidential election, including Georgia, Texas, Ohio and New Jersey. The glitches weren’t related to any cybersecurity threat, according to reports, but technical issues caused long lines when the software wasn’t up and running.

Without a paper poll book backup, poll workers may have no other way of signing in voters when that happens, according to Jeff Greenburg, senior advisor of election administration at the good-government group Committee of Seventy in Philadelphia.

Officials at the Department of State have placed conditions on counties that use KNOWiNK pads to safeguard against hacking. Unlike other states, election officials in Pennsylvania can’t use the KNOWiNK pads to connect to the internet or an open network that could potentially allow unauthorized devices into them.

Likewise, state officials also required county election officials to use a “closed network” for the iPads, so they can communicate only with each other on the day of elections, rather than with a central server.

Pros and cons

Election officials like e-poll books because, while they come at a cost, they can help polling places operate more efficiently by doing things like speeding the reconciliation process — making sure the recorded votes from a given precinct match the list of voters who came to the polls.

Currently, reconciliation of polling places is one of the most arduous procedures in Pennsylvania elections and takes about a month to complete, county elections director Christa Miller said at a February board of elections meeting.

“This would literally be able to be done the next day, so when you’re researching provisional ballots as well, all of that information is already uploaded into your system and ready to go,” Miller said.

In the county’s trial run in May, election officials identified seven polling places to act as guinea pigs for the e-poll books. They were selected because each had distinct qualities that could pose unique challenges on Election Day. One polling place was at a retirement community; one was in a precinct with a large Spanish-speaking population and bilingual services; another was in a building that housed two polling places for different voting precincts. The other three polling places represented low-, medium- and large-turnout locations, respectively.

There were no major problems at any of the pilot locations, Miller said at a July board of elections meeting. The vast majority of the feedback Miller’s office got from poll workers was positive.

Paula Diem, a judge of elections at the Gap precinct in Salisbury Township, was ebullient in her praise of the experiment, calling the trial with e-poll books “a taste of the good life” and “so much fun.”

Diem said the biggest advantage to the tablets was looking up voters when they arrive at the polling place. Poll workers must check each voter in before they’re able to vote.

The traditional way to do that is with large binders that contain a precinct’s voting list, the analog version of a poll book.

The tablets significantly streamlined the process, each of the poll workers said.

“The big thing, I think, for elections is the fact that it made our jobs easy because we aren't looking through books and books and books trying to find names,” Diem said.

That is a main selling point of e-poll books. Rather than leaf through large binders full of voters, poll workers simply ask each voter for the first three letters of their first and last names. A search function pulls up the voter’s information, and the tablet prompts the voter to sign with a stylus pen.

Don Zahn, a poll worker at Brethren Village in Manheim Township, was slightly critical of the signing process. He said the iPad screen and stylus made it difficult for older adults to sign, and that he saw no way to compare the voter’s signature with their voter registration data.

E-poll books do have a means to compare signatures. After a voter signs in, their on-file signature automatically pops up for comparison.

Al Leo, a poll worker at the Centerville district in East Hempfield Township, didn’t see a problem with the signature verification process.

“You have to remember, it’s kind of like when you do your driver’s license: Your signature can’t be exactly perfect, but we could see a resemblance. I didn’t think that that was necessarily a problem,” Leo said.

Moreover, if someone was looking to forge a signature, the e-poll books give voters no signature to reference, whereas the voter registration signature in the reference binders is printed next to each voter’s information, right where any potential forger could see it (though it would appear upside-down to the forger).

“When they’re signing (the e-poll book), they’re just signing,” Leo said. “There’s nothing they can look at to try and duplicate.”

Perhaps the biggest advantage poll workers were excited about was that the KNOWiNK tablets included more up-to-date information on voters, including whether they received a mail-in ballot or voted already by mail-in ballot, and their correct polling location if they went to the wrong one.

Under the paper system, election officials must provide a “supplemental” poll book that includes updated voter registration data that was not available when the primary poll books were printed.

The poll workers said the tablet eliminated the need for a supplemental poll book. It also removed the need to assign different sections of the alphabet to create more than one sign-in line for voters.

Now instead of waiting in a long line for A-L names while M-Z is empty, any poll worker can check in any voter with the tablets, poll workers said.

Diem said the e-poll books also provided a new sense of privacy for many voters in her district who are sensitive to having their party affiliation potentially revealed to their neighbors.

Voter registration information for the entire commonwealth, like party affiliation, is publicly available for $20 on the Secretary of State’s website. But voters in Diem’s area don’t like their party registration exposed in mixed company, Diem said.

With paper poll books, Diem said, people are able to get a glance at voters listed on the same page as them when they sign the book to verify their identity.

Commissioners decide

County commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino say they oppose switching to e-poll books, at least for now.

“I’ll listen to any proposal, obviously,” Parsons said, “but I think we ought to be focusing on making sure that elections are as simple and secure as possible, and that we’re following all election laws. And I’m not in favor of things that make elections more complicated.”

D’Agostino said he was concerned about the cost of the KNOWiNK tablets and that adopting them now would be a change to voting on top of many others in recent years.

“It seems like a little much to take all at one time. We’ve got a large presidential election coming up, so I’m a little concerned, a little more dubious about throwing in more change,” D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino also said he needed to learn more about how the technology used with the KNOWink tablets affects the security of elections.

Several local right-wing grassroots activists have voiced similar concerns at board of elections meetings this year. Despite assurances from Miller that the KNOWiNK pads are already used throughout the country and the tablets are not connected to the internet in Pennsylvania, activists said they were concerned about potential hackers trying to infiltrate election information through WiFi.

No voting equipment or polling locations are connected to the internet, Lancaster County officials have said repeatedly.

Leo said a few voters in his precinct did express concern about hacking the tablets, but not many.

Commissioner John Trescot, who remains on the board of elections because he is not running for office, said he felt the KNOWiNK pilot was very successful.

“I think it’s a good thing. I have to see the total price to say, ‘Yes, this is a good use of the money or not,’ ” Trescot said.

The commissioner also said that he thinks, given the political climate still surrounding election security, it would be better to introduce the tablets in 2025, another municipal election year.

The next presidential election is in 2024, when turnout is highest.

Miller told the board of elections in July that she would like to bring a proposal for purchasing the e-poll books before the board in September.

Before the pilot test at the seven polling locations, Miller said she was skeptical about potentially implementing the tablets countywide as early as next year.

“I don’t feel like that anymore,” Miller said, “seeing how they went, seeing how the training went and how (poll workers and voters) adapted to them. I do feel like this is something we could move forward with next year in the spring primary.”

Miller said the county likely would be able to cover the cost for KNOWiNK pads by using a state grant for elections administration.

Bucks County moved to electronic poll books for the 2022 general election. Bucks initially agreed to a three-year contract with KNOWiNK for $935,950. Three months later, they approved a decrease to the contract worth $81,625. In May of this year, Bucks commissioners also approved an additional $7,500 fee to KNOWiNK for more technical support at polling places.

Bucks County has 307 voting precincts; Lancaster County has 240.

The KNOWiNK pads are an eligible expense through Pennsylvania’s annual election integrity grant. Trescot said Lancaster County may be able to assign the entire cost of the pads to the state grant.