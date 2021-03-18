After a truncated 2020 season, Dutch Wonderland is set to open in time for the summer season - and it's looking for help.

On May 15, Dutch Wonderland will open its doors for the first time in earnest since Labor Day weekend 2020, when the park ended its season early due to COVID-19 health concerns. In December, the park briefly reopened to facilitate a drive-through holiday light show event.

Dutch Wonderland will continue the health guidelines it instituted in 2020. According to Director of Marketing Jeffrey Eisenberg, the park will open at 50% capacity, but will evolve along with state guidelines and CDC practices.

Palace Entertainment, the parent company of Dutch Wonderland and the neighboring Cartoon Network Hotel, also announced in a press release that it is seeking 350 seasonal employees to staff the park in time for its May opening.

For more information, visit dutchwonderland.com.