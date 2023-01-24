Lancaster landmark Dutch Haven, the Route 30 shoo-fly pie bakery and Amish gift shop marked by the large windmill on top, has closed its doors and is listed for sale.

The complex, built in 1928 in Ronks according to the listing, includes five properties, according to a property listing. Equipment, fixtures, recipes and inventory are also included in the listing.

The sale lists the main restaurant and gift shop, the second attached restaurant that was previously occupied by Jakey's BBQ, a two-story masonry and frame building and two vacant attached houses in poor condition.

The total size of the property is 15,327 square feet on a 3.53 acre lot with an asking price of $2.4 million.

Dutch Haven has been serving pies since 1946 and has been featured on a national stage including Time Magazine and the Pawn Stars TV show.