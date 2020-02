Two women stole 15 shirts from the Polo Ralph Lauren outlet store at the Tanger Outlets on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m., according to East Lampeter Township police.

The fleece shirts were valued at $1,349.85, police said.

Police said that the women "ran out of the store" and got into an older model silver Dodge Neon with out-of-state license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

