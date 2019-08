A duo used spent nearly $3,500 using a stolen credit card on Aug. 8 at the Target on Fruitville Pike and Manheim Township police are asking the public for help in identifying the man and woman.

Police say the duo made $3,448 in purchases with the card, which was left in the shopping center the day before.

Anyone with information should call Manheim Township police, at 717-569-2130. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeWatch.

