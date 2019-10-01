Two people were charged with driving under the influence after police watched the driver and passenger switch seats in a Lititz parking lot and drive through grass back onto the street, according to police.

Donald Eugene Johnson, 42, and Katherine V. Birkenbine, 30, are both charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence at a high rate of speed.

Police said that Johnson narrowly missed a curb when police saw him drive into a parking lot of a bank Monday, before getting out of the car and switching with the passenger, Birkenbine.

Birkenbine then drove the car across the parking lot, through the grass and back onto the street, police said.

More Lancaster County crime news: