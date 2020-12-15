Multiple police departments have filed charges against two men for a six-month spree of thefts of catalytic converters in Lancaster County, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office announced on Tuesday.

One of the men is still on the run after eluding police in October.

Zachery Ryan Martin, 31, of Lititz, and Jonathan Robert Evans, 39, of Harrisburg, targeted parked vehicles in multiple police jurisdictions across the county, removed catalytic converters and then sold them in Harrisburg for large amounts of cash, the district attorney's office said.

The duo was caught on Oct. 29 while attempting to steal a device in East Hempfield Township, according to the district attorney's office. Police were able to arrest Martin, but Evans got away.

The district attorney's office said the converters netted the pair about $100,000.

Most of the converters were stolen from larger vehicles, like box trucks, SUVs and pickup trucks because they were easier to work under and contained larger, more valuable devices, according to the district attorney's office.

Both men are charged with dozens of felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft of secondary metal and other related misdemeanor charges.

Most of the charges were filed from Susquehanna Regional and Northwest Regional police.

Mount Joy police also have charges against the men and East Cocalico police have charged Evans and have pending charges against Martin, the district attorney's office said.

Evans' last known address was on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, according to the district attorney's office. Anyone with information about Evans is asked to contact their local police department or provide a tip via CrimeWatch.

Martin, charged with more than 200 felonies, posted $65,000 bail through a bondsman. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 22.

Evans is also charged with nearly 200 felonies.

The district attorney's office said that the investigation is still ongoing and that additional charges are expected.

