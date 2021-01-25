An East Lampeter Township motel had to be evacuated on Saturday, Jan. 23, after police say officers found a meth lab in a second-floor room of the Econo Lodge on Lincoln Highway East.

Police charged Tyler Newport, 35, of Lancaster, and Jessica Laurie, 33, of Leola, with operating a meth lab, risking a catastrophe, manufacturing drugs and four misdemeanors, according to court documents.

Newport and Laurie each had warrants for their arrest, and officers learned they were staying at the Econo Lodge, according to an affidavit of probable cause. They were staying in a second-floor room right above the motel's main entrance.

In the room, an East Lampeter police officer found drain cleaner, denatured alcohol, camp fuel, cold packs and multiple bottles − with a clear liquid in them − connected with thin, clear plastic tubes, police said.

Officers also found white, crystal-like substances in clear sandwich baggies, a bottle cap also containing the substance, numerous hypodermic needles and a small amount of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

A fire extinguisher was also found in a bathtub, along with two Wawa cups stacked together with a clear liquid inside. Police didn’t know exactly what the fire extinguisher was being used for, East Lampeter public information officer Lt. Rob Eachus said.

“The mixture of these chemicals can be volatile, and can be both a breathing and exploding hazard to the health of those in proximity,” police said in the affidavit.

After police arrested Newport and Laurie, the motel had to be evacuated. A team with the Pennsylvania State Police were called in to dismantle the lab on Saturday evening, a process that took approximately two hours, Eachus said.

Both Newport and Laurie are in Lancaster County Prison on monetary $250,000 bail, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing for both is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 27, in front of District Judge Denise Commins in East Lampeter Township.

