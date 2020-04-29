Two people were charged after a man overdosed on drugs in a Manheim Township hotel on April 2, according to Manheim Township police.

Rafael Neftalie Estevez Jr., 42, of Lancaster, and Kirk Alan Cooper, 26, homeless, were charged on April 27 with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Manheim Township police.

Estevez Jr. and Cooper are accused of using a cell phone to set up a drug deal, police said.

Cooper bought "heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl" from Estevez Jr. and gave it to a third man at the Clarion Inn & Suites on Lititz.

The third man took the drugs and died as a result, police said.

Cooper turned himself into police on Tuesday, April 28, and was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

There is a warrant out for Estevez Jr. and police are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to called Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

