A woman who was thrown from a boat that capsized in the Susquehanna River on Friday evening has died, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Christina Elaine King, along with her husband and child, all of Duncannon, were thrown into the water after their boat overturned near the 100 block of Collins Road in Conoy Township at 8:51 p.m., said Detective Wilfredo Rivera. King and her family were fishing near the York Haven Hydro Station at the time, according to a police news release.

King, who Rivera said was “approximately 42” years old, was found unresponsive in the water around 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Fire Chief David Stoner told LNP|LancasterOnline on Saturday. First responders began performing CPR.

King was later pronounced dead.

Rescue teams quickly found King’s husband and child on a nearby island.

It is not clear when King died, though Stoner said she and the two other occupants on the boat were taken by ambulance to Hershey Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Attempts to reach the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office were not immediately successful.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Susquehanna Regional police at 717-426-1164.

It is not clear what caused the boat to overturn. Stoner speculated the boat may have hit rough water, but was unable to comment further.