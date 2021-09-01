Update: Crews cleared from the scene sometime between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

A section of Route 30 is closed in both directions after a dump truck rolled over and lost its load early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:36 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Belmont Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The call was initially reported as entrapment, but a supervisor with LCWC said that no injuries were reported. It was unknown what the dump truck was carrying at the time.

Crews are on the scene cleaning up the spill and the section is expected to be closed until around 8:30, the supervisor said.