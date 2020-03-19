East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ramon V. Ujaque, 29, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after he was pulled over for a traffic violation on Feb. 23 in the 200 block of West Church Street at 2:29 a.m., police said. Ujaque had a blood alcohol content of 0.14%, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

BURGLARY, THEFT, ACCESS TO DEVICE FRAUD

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Rygo Kingsley, 20, of Lancaster, was charged after he entered a residence and stole a credit card and a Honda Accord during a period between March 14 and 15 on Mallard Drive, police said. There is a warrant for Kingsley's arrest, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI, DRUGS, WEAPONS OFFENSE

MANHEIM TWP.: Chad Eric Neiss Jr., 24, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence, having a prohibited weapon, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him inside of a running vehicle in the 2900 block of Tiffany Drive on March 13 at 5:17 p.m., police said. Neiss admitted to using heroin, police said, and was found with 10 hypodermic needles, a baggie of heroin and a switch-blade knife, which is a prohibited weapon. Neiss was arrested and police said a blood test is currently pending.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony M. Steck, 25, of Landisville, and Mario Castro, 30, of Lititz, were both charged with harassment after they punched each other in the face during a fight on March 12 in the 600 block of Courthouse Circle, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Christine Margaret Alper, 50, of Holtwood, was charged with two counts of retail theft for stealing from the CVS on Millersville Pike on two separate occasions in October and December, police said. On Oct. 14, Alper is accused of stealing $577.34 in fragrances from the store. On Dec. 24, police said she stole $24.99 worth of fragrances. There is a warrant out for her arrest.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Sheila Martinez-Maldonado, 27, of Columbia, and Alicia M. Godwin, 50, of Lancaster, were charged with retail theft for stealing $325.25 worth of merchandise from the Weis Market on Millersville Pike on March 11, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Morgan Riehl, 27, of Gordonville, was charged after she crashed a Kia Sportage into an embankment, abandoned the vehicle and then fell into an embankment while walking away from police at 4:55 a.m. March 12 at Prospect Road and Franklin Road, police said. Riehl had a blood alcohol content of 0.183%, police said.

DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED STRUCTURE, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MANOR TWP.: James Schelling, 73, of Lancaster, was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person after he discharged a firearm while cleaning it in his home, causing a bullet to go through two walls at 11:25 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1700 block of Valley Forge Road, police said.

Mount Joy police

BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MOUNT JOY: Samuel T. Pearson, 18, of Mount Joy, and Stephen Anthony York, 19, of Mount Joy, were charged Feb. 14 after breaking into Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 763 East Main Street, and stealing $293 worth of alcohol and causing $1,000 worth of damage Jan. 30, police said.

