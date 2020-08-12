East Cocalico Township police

STRANGULATION

DENVER: Peter N. Leto, 42, of Denver, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, stalking, harassment and criminal mischief after he assaulted a woman by forcing her head into a mattress during a domestic dispute at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 8 in the first block of Catalpa Circle, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Larry Weaver, 55, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after Weaver rear-ended a parked car at 6:47 p.m. June 27 in the 2300 block of North Reading Road, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Logan Tyler Martin, 30, oF Boynton Beach, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence after he was seen driving without tailights and other unsafe behaviors at 11:47 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of East Main Street, police said. Martin had a blood alcohol content of 0.084%, police said.

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

LITITZ: Brian Wood Hankins, 42, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he sent numerous text messages in violation of a protection from abuse order filed against him on July 30 and Aug. 5, police said.

Manheim Township police

STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jasmine Everett, 24, and Loretta Everett, 61, both of Lancaster, were charged with strangulation and simple assault after a domestic dispute at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 4 along Turnbridge Drive, police said. Jasmine Everett was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Sterling P. Kennedy, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for an inoperable front headlamp at 12:01 a.m. July 14 in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike, police said. Kennedy’s blood draw yielded THC, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew Burkhart, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police found him unconscious in the front seat of his vehicle, behind the wheel of his vehicle at 9:25 a.m. on July 10 in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike, police said. When police arrived, Burkhart was turning blue and was administered Narcan, which revived him. Cocaine, Benzoylecgonine, Fentanyl and Norfentanyl were found in his blood, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Robert Buck Jr., 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a vehicle crash at 1:58 a.m. July 8 at the intersection of Columbia and Rider Avenues, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: John W. Herr III, was charged with indirect criminal contempt and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after an incident at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of River Road, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Joseph Royle, 19, of Mohnton, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. July 10 in the 800 block of Martindale Road, police said. A blood test showed Royle had drugs in his system while operating his vehicle, police said.

