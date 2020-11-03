East Cocalico Township police

DRUGS

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nathan D. Conard, 34, of Sinking Spring, PA, was charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest following a police response to a reported assault on the 2400 block of North Reading Road on July 22. Police say Conard resisted arrest after police suspected he was under the influence. After failing to show up for a preliminary hearing for the charges, a warrant was issued for Conard’s arrest, which ultimately occurred on Oct. 30 in Lebanon city, police said. He was released after posting bail.

Ephrata Borough police

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Todd E. Hauck, Jr., 32, of Ephrata, is charged with criminal trespass and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after an incident on Oct. 24. According to police, a resident of the 600 block of East Main Street arrived home and found Hauck, unknown to him, passed out on the couch.

STALKING

EPHRATA: Scott A. Mease, 49, of Ephrata, was charged with stalking, harassment and defiant trespass following a police report. Mease is alleged to have stalked and harassed an Ephrata family from Octo. 14 to Oct. 27 by calling them, showing up at their residence and placing letters on neighborhood vehicles after being warned against such contact.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Tremayne Michael Lofland, 24, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief after police allege he forced his way into a vacant apartment. Lofland caused $100 in damage to the door when he kicked it, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Anne Eshleman, 68, of Lancaster, was charged following a traffic stop for erratic driving on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike on Oct. 7, police said. Eshleman yielded a blood alcohol content reading of .029%, police said, more than twice the legal limit.

DRUGS

MANHEIM TWP.: Marcus Anderson, 46, of East Petersburg, was charged with DUI and possession of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and tramadol charges after an overdose while operating a vehicle on Sept. 1, police said. Anderson was unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle, police said, eventually drifting off the 900 block of North Queen Street and hitting a traffic sign. A blood draw revealed Anderson had amphetamine, methamphetamine, benzoylecgonine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and tramadol in his system, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

PFA VIOLATION

CLAY TWP.: Nancy Ellen Peterson, 54, is charged with a protection from abuse violation after being present at a residence on the 400 block of Middle Creek Road that was precluded from visiting on Oct. 30, police said.

DUI

EAST PETERSBURG: Christopher Joseph Vazquez, 48, was charged with numerous DUI charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of State Street and Lemon Street on Aug. 6, police said.

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Marsha Crill Denlinger, 31, was charged after police say she intentionally pushed an officer during a police response to a domestic incident on the 100 block of Pepperton Court, authorities said.