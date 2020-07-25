Columbia police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Katlynn Marie Kearney, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and careless driving following a traffic stop near mile marker 255.5 on Route 30 in Columbia, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DRUGS

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Joshua Priest, 29, of the 400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Manheim, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and Oxycodone, as well as possessing drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop, police said. A search of Priests vehicle yielded 514 grams of marijuana (1.13 pounds), numerous packaging materials, digital scales and THC oil. Priest was also in possession of more than $3,200 cash and 42 Oxycodone pills in his underwear, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Christopher Donald Adams, 35, of Lititz, was charged with DUI and reckless driving following a traffic stop on North Oak Street on July 21, police said. Adams was driving at a speed of more than 60 miles per hour, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

THEFT

LITITZ: Raymond Lee Wertz, Jr., 32, of Narvon, was charged with theft by deception, bad checks and forgery. Police say Wertz purchases a motorcycle with a forged check on July 18. A warrant was made for Wertz’s arrest and he was taken into custody on July 20, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Alexander DeJesus, 32, was charged with DUI after speeding in the 900 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township on July 17. A breath sample yielded a blood alcohol reading of 0.086, police said, just above the legal limit.

WARWICK TWP.: Zachary Paul Taylor, 39, was charged with DUI driving under suspension during a traffic stop on the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township on April 26, police said.