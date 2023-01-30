Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 29.

1. DUI driver hit utility pole while going 108 mph, causing ejection of passenger: police

On Nov. 24, Spencer Campbell, 20, of Lititz, was driving a 2013 Toyota Scion under the influence and speeding at more than 100 mph just before he crashed into a utility pole in the 300 block of Kissel Hill Road, according to Manheim Township Police. The impact caused his rear passenger to fly out the rear window of the vehicle. Police also said the crash injured two other passengers.

2. Lancaster County's snow drought broken... but not by much

Early forecasts of 2-to-3 inches of snow last Wednesday ending up falling much shorter. Some areas, most notably Elizabethtown, did reach 2 inches, but the majority of the county saw what little snow did land get washed away by rain.

3. Dutch Haven closed and listed for sale

The longtime shoo-fly pie bakery in East Lampeter Township is now up for sale, with an asking price of $2.4 million. It shut down operations at the start of the year on Jan. 1

4. Chicago Fire star and Lancaster County native Taylor Kinney takes a leave of absence

Last Sunday brought the news that Kinney, a Neffsville native who has played fan favorite Kelly Severide on NBC's hit show since 2012, will be stepping away from the role in order to deal with a personal matter.

5. Knight and Day Diner reopens after fire

The Manheim Township eatery had some slight exterior damage after an early-morning mulch fire last Tuesday, but there were no injuries, and the restaurant was able to reopen later the same day.