A 20-year-old Lititz man was driving under the influence and speeding at more than 100 mph just before he crashed into a utility pole, causing his rear passenger to fly out the rear window and injuring two other passengers, according to Manheim Township Police.

Spencer Campbell was driving a 2013 Toyota Scion in the 3000 block of Kissel Hill Road when he lost control on Nov. 24, according to a criminal complaint. He hit and and sheared a utility pole, and the impact threw one backseat passenger out of the back window.

Campbell waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and was held for trial on charges of aggravated assault, DUI, reckless endangerment and three traffic citations. Two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI were withdrawn.

His attorney, Michael Winters, declined comment Thursday. Campbell remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The ejected passenger suffered a brain injury that may result in permanent damage, according to police. Two other passengers sustained broken bones, cracked teeth and cuts.

One of the passengers told police she told Campbell to slow down before he lost control on a curve and hit the pole, according to the complaint. Police determined that Campbell was driving 108 mph in the 35 mph zone three seconds before impact.

An officer who spoke with Campbell at the scene noted that he had glassy eyes, and his blood alcohol content was measured at .06%, the complaint said. The legal limit for underage drivers is .02%.

The complaint did not indicate if Campbell was injured in the crash.

At the time of the crash, Campbell was in a diversionary program to resolve charges of marijuana possession and driving without headlights. The Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program is a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge their record upon completion.