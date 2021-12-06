A New Jersey motorist bit a cop as she was being arrested for crashing while driving under the influence, according to Manheim Township police.

Lateefah Habeebullah Ross, 44, of Jersey City, New Jersey, bit the officer on the arm after crashing in the 1600 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police began receiving multiple 911 calls from motorists in the area around 4:30 p.m. stating Ross’ Nissan Sentra was driving erratically, traveling on the wrong way along one-way streets, weaving in and out of traffic without caution and nearly causing multiple crashes.

At least six people reported seeing Ross’ vehicle, some of them saying she had struck two other occupied cars and then fled the area without stopping.

Ross continued driving with a “wanton and willful disregard” for others until she finally crashed into another vehicle at 1601 Fruitville Pike at 5:04 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Police believe Ross was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Ross “refused to acknowledge police presence,” eventually being removed from the vehicle by three officers who attempted to subdue her as she continued to resist arrest, police said. Ross bit one of the officers on the arm during the scuffle, injuring him.

Other officers also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The affidavit did not state if anyone was injured in the crashes.

Ross was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Court records did not list an attorney for Ross.

Judge Stuart Mylin set Ross’ bail at $25,000. She was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Saturday, unable to post bail, court records show.

Ross will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Miller on Dec. 15.