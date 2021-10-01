Frustrated with the way current leaders are handling a large-scale duck farming proposal, a pair of write-in candidates will challenge two Colerain Township Supervisors in next month’s municipal election.

Township residents Andrew D. Orechovesky and Jeffrey T. Spangler announced their write-in campaigns this week against current supervisors Robin Church and Scott Shoemaker, both Republicans who are seeking new terms.

Early Thursday, Church and Shoemaker said they had been unaware of the write-in campaigns until an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter inquired. However, the two supervisors said they're well aware that a few dozen residents are frustrated with local leaders over one farmer’s plan to construct a large duck barn near the intersection of Mt. Eden Road and Liberty Lane.

That group of residents, which organized in mid-September under the name Colerain Cares, is supporting the candidacies of Orechovesky and Spangler.

“Right now, Colerain faces an emergency: The threat of industrial-scale factory farming could spoil our landscape and quality of life. To all this, our leaders have failed to react,” reads an information sheet circulated by Colerain Cares members.

The farmer, Dwayne Peifer, says constructing a 40,000-bird duck barn would provide a new, necessary revenue stream for his existing dairy operation, which is struggling as dairy producers across the country deal with chronic low prices and oversupply.

But some township residents — including members of Colerain Cares — oppose the plan, fearing a large-scale duck farming operation will generate bad odors and manure-related pollution that could threaten environmental and public health and potentially reduce property values.

On Thursday, Becky Kleinz, a township resident and Colerain Cares leader, answered questions on behalf of the 60-member group, which she hopes will grow in the coming weeks. In an email, Kleinz said she believes current township leaders aren’t always well informed and are sometimes too quick to act without consideration of all local residents, especially when it comes to farming-related decisions.

“I have seen for myself in the past months that some of the township officials literally do shrug their shoulders when questions are asked,” Kleinz said. “If an application is made and the word ‘agriculture’ is attached to it, it passes,” she said. “At least that’s my impression.”

Opposing notions of farming

Church and Shoemaker pushed back on their critics, saying they are listening to everyone in the community. And that includes farmers, Church said.

“Farming is what Lancaster County is about, and so is Colerain,” she said.

Kleinz maintains that the Colerain Cares is not opposed to all agricultural operations in the township.

“We are absolutely not anti-farming. We live in this area because of the rural surroundings and mixture of Amish and English family farms. We enjoy the animals in the fields and the crops growing and being harvested,” she said.

But the duck farm proposal doesn’t fit in with that bucolic ideal, she said.

“The idea of raising animals in confined cages, never allowed to socialize or be out in nature is just concerning,” Kleinz said. “This is not traditional farming. It is factory farming, and we don’t believe it should be allowed in Colerain Township, or perhaps not at all.”

Church pointed out that the farm where the proposed duck barn would be built is already designated for agricultural uses — a fact many opponents knew when they chose to build or move into residences in the township.

“I think they want farming to be only the way they think it should be,” said Church, a Colerain native who grew up on a family farm.

Write-in campaigns

Spangler, who grew up in neighboring York County, said he moved to the area about seven years ago, settling in the township because he was attracted to its rural landscapes.

Though he’d served on a town council previously while living in Maryland, Spangler, a senior director at Visa, said he didn’t plan to seek Colerain Township office until he learned of the duck barn proposal.

“I really started paying attention and I grew concerned about the factory farm and what it would mean for the community,” he said.

“You are putting at risk the air quality, water quality, soils,” Spangler continued, echoing many of the same concerns as the Colerain Cares members. “There is a long list of things that ripple out from projects like this.”

Like the others, Spangler said he was disappointed by a perceived lack of scrutiny with which current leaders examined the duck barn plan.

“I expected to find a group of leaders that were better prepared than they were to be able to ask tougher questions than they were,” he said.

However, his concern extends beyond that single proposal to the township’s future, as well.

“I want to find ways to support family farms so they can continue farming in Colerain Township the way they have,” Spangler said, vowing to listen and consider all resident’s input and opinions.

Orechovesky presented a similar platform, hoping to protect the residents, who fear for their health and property values due to proposals like the duck farm.

“There has got to be something that we can do. We can’t just ignore these people,” said Orechovesky, a cyber security engineer, who’s lived in the township for about a decade. “I just feel like the supervisors just aren't listening to the people.”

In their joint write-in campaigns, Orechovesky is opposing Shoemaker, a retired dairy and grain farmer, who is up for another six-year term after serving nearly 18 years as a supervisor. And Spangler is opposing Church, who is seeking to fill the remaining four-years of the position she was appointed to last year when a vacancy occurred.

Orechovesky is a Republican. Spangler said he is unaffiliated.

Both Orechovesky and Spangler said they are aware that write-in campaigns are rarely successful, but they plan to knock on doors and meet with as many residents as possible, instructing them on exactly how to write-in their names on ballots.

“It is a long shot combined with a hail mary,” Spangler said.

In 2019, the last municipal election year, the single supervisor on the ballot ran unopposed, receiving a total of 361 votes out of 363 cast; the other two votes were for write-in candidates.

In the meantime, Peifer’s duck barn project remains in limbo after a majority of members on the township’s Zoning Hearing Board voted on Sept. 9 to deny a special exception request. Peifer can appeal the decision. As of Friday, no appeal had been filed, Shoemaker said.