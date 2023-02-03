A dryer fire at the Mount Joy campus of the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center resulted in evacuations and smoke ventilation a little after 8 a.m. Friday.

The fire was handled quickly and classes are set to resume today after a short delay, Chief Financial Officer and Business Manager Mike DelPriore said.

"The local emergency response was just fantastic," DelPriore said.

Emergency dispatch reported the dryer was removed from the school and fans were brought in for ventilation, with the school opening close to an hour after the fire began. A maintenance worker at the school was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The Mount Joy campus offers nine courses, hosts the daycare center Bright Horizons and Mount Joy and is home to the Infusions Bake Shop.