Tuesday will be warm and sunny in Lancaster County with mostly clear skies and some patchy fog in the morning.
Today's high will be 88, dropping back into the high-60s tonight with a low of 68. There's a 0% chance of rain.
"Highs both days over a large swath of the region will be well into the 80s to near 90," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Humidity should be relatively low this week, too, Sosnowski said.
The chance of rain will be low on Wednesday, but thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 90.