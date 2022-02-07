Dry, mild winter weather is in store for Lancaster County this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures throughout this week should be fairly mild, reaching highsnear 40 today, said meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez.

Those temperatures should remain fairly stable throughout the week, with tomorrow being slightly chillier but still mild with temperatures also in the 40s. Wednesday and Thursday could see temperatures in the high-40s or even low-50s before dropping back into the mid- to upper-40s on Friday and Saturday.

Low temperatures throughout the week should be in the 20s.

Exact temperatures for Sunday were not available, but a cool-down is expected as a mass of cooler air is expected to move in next week.

A weather system moving up the Atlantic coast could bring some light mixed precipitation or rain later tonight, though it’s possible there’s no precipitation at all, Gutierrez said.

The week will otherwise be dry, with plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. Thursday could see some clouds, and Friday and Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun.