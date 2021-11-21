Breezy, clear weather is expected this week in Lancaster County, just in time for Thanksgiving, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry, with high temperatures reaching the low- to mid-50s before a cold front overnight brings some clouds, said meteorologist David Martin. Any rainfall brought by the cold front that evening should be west of Lancaster County.

The cold front will have passed through the county by Friday morning, Martin said.

Overnight temperatures on Thursday will drop to the lower 30s.

Today will see high temperatures reach the upper-40s, with a cold front in the late afternoon bringing the possibility of showers. The afternoon will see a 20% chance of rain during the day, which will increase to about 70% later in the evening.

Any rainfall should be light and will taper off later into the night, Martin said. Snowfall is not expected in the area.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s or low 40s.

After today, the rest of the week should be relatively clear. Monday will be generally dry and breezy, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s before dropping into the mid- to upper-20s at night. Temperatures Tuesday will reach the low- to mid-40s during the day, with plenty of sun. The evening should be generally clear with lows in the mid- to upper-20s. Wednesday will be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 40s that drop into the low-30s overnight.

Friday will reach the low-50s or upper-40s during the day before dropping to the lower 30s at night.

The weekend should be dry, with high temperatures in the mid-40s and lows in the lower 30s.