Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfires across central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County Thursday into Friday.

Humidity values in the region Thursday afternoon will stay low and range from 20 to 30 percent, according to National Weather Service in State College. Those dry conditions increase the risk of wildfire spread.

"The greatest threat for more rapid spread today will be on the steeper, south-facing slopes of the ridges," NWS state in a special weather statement. "These locations will experience the greatest warming and drying of fuels and leaf litter from the most direct sunshine and exposure to the southerly breeze."

Sunny skies are in NWS' forecast for Lancaster city Thursday, with a high near 81. Clear skies will follow into Thursday night, with a low near 51.

NWS warns the risk is higher on Friday with wind gusts forecast to reach five to 10 mph. Friday will also bring sunny skies, with a high near 88.

NWS urges residents to use caution while using machinery or other materials that can cause fires.

The threat of rain will return on Saturday and into Saturday night. NWS predicts a 70 percent chance of showers during the day and an 80 percent chance at night.