A man bit a bar employee in the armpit, threw tables and chairs at patrons and spit on a police officer, according to police.

Susquehanna Regional Police Department responded to Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., about 8:10 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance.

Once they arrived, they saw William Lee Jacoby, 49, wrestling outside with an employee, who he bit in the armpit, according to court documents.

A drunken Jacoby struggled with two officers as they tried to handcuff him and it took several officers to get him into a patrol car, police said.

Once inside, Jacoby repeatedly slammed his head against a window and spit in the face of one officer, police said.

Jacoby also ignored officers' commands to calm down and instead kept yelling and screaming, police said.

Jacoby, who police said has no fixed address, was charged with aggravated and simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He's being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $50,000 bail.