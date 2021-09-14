A Drumore Township man was charged with attempted homicide after he shot at people in a truck on a July afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lawrence E. Flowers, 59, of the 2100 block of Bald Eagle Road in Drumore, was charged on Monday and arrested sometime in the early morning Tuesday, according to court documents.

He's charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and eight misdemeanors for terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, according to court dockets.

Flowers is accused of shooting his .38-caliber revolver into a windshield of a truck that was driving in reverse to get away from him, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Three people were in the truck at the time, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

The shooting happened on July 16 around 11:39 a.m. in the 100 block of Locust Lane in Providence Township, police said.

According to witnesses, a man with a blond or grey mullet, wearing a neon construction shirt, was holding a silver gun in his right and and pointed it at a truck that was driving in reverse, police wrote in the affidavit. Flowers was identified as the shooter.

The driver of the truck told police he was taking a nap in the parked Chevrolet Silverado when he woke up to Flowers walking outside yelling "get out of here" and pointing a gun to a woman's head, according to the affidavit. This was after other witnesses said he pointed the gun at others inside the house moments before.

He told the woman, "I'll blow your brains out," the driver told police.

Other people who were in the house when Flowers arrived told police he pistol whipped another man and then put a gun to another woman's head, asking if she thought it was a game, according to police. At one point, he stuck the gun inside a man's mouth and asked, "should I do it?"

Police first reviewed surveillance video on August 2, and interviewed witnesses later in the month. Officers met with Flowers on August 31 and witnesses identified him as the shooter in the first two weeks of September, before charges were filed on September 13.

State police didn't respond to an email Tuesday morning, asking what delayed the investigation.

Flowers is currently in Lancaster County Prison with bail denied, according to court documents. He has a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on September 22, in front of District Judge Stuart Mylin.