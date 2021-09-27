A Drumore Township man brandished a pistol and fired it into the ground in an attempt to prevent a woman from leaving his home Friday night, according to state police.

Drew Harold Wimer, 37, was charged with simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime and harassment.

Wimer told police he was arguing with the woman in his residence in the 1200 block of Goshen Mill Road when he shoved her to the kitchen floor around 11:05 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. Wimer then rushed at the woman when she attempted to flee, pushing her into a wall.

In the midst of the scuffle Wimer pulled out a revolver, firing it into the ground about four feet away from where the woman was standing in the hopes of preventing her from leaving, he told police. Wimer then went outside his front porch and fired three rounds into the ground after the woman left.

Officers were dispatched to residence for a report of shots fired, arriving to find Wimer heavily intoxicated, according to the affidavit. Investigators saw a bullet hole in the kitchen floor near the exit.

A 17-year-old boy was inside the residence at the time of the incident, about 15 feet from where the shot was fired, police said.

The gun was later placed back into a safe before police arrived. Officers found the gun partially loaded, with three spent rounds in Wimer’s pocket and a fourth outside the residence.

Wimer is free after posting a $75,000 bond on Saturday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Sept. 30.